  T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad: Venue Shortlisted

T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad: Venue Shortlisted

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is shortlisted to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not confirmed the final venue yet. Let’s take a look at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is likely to host ICC T20 World Cup 2025. 

When is T20 World Cup 2025?
1/5

When is T20 World Cup 2025?

T20 World Cup 2025 will be co hosted in India and Sri Lanka between 7 February and March 8, and will mark the 10th installment of the tournament.

ICC T20 Mens World Cup 2026 Rejected Venues
2/5

ICC T20 Mens World Cup 2026 Rejected Venues

The Indian Board announced that venues that had already hosted the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup wouldn’t be considered to host the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka to Host T20 World Cup 2025 Semi Final
3/5

Sri Lanka to Host T20 World Cup 2025 Semi Final

The Indian Board has stated that if Sri Lanka reaches the semi-finals, the matches will be held in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan
4/5

T20 World Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan

The Indian board said that if Pakistan makes it to the final, the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 will be played at a neutral venue.

T20 World Cup 2025 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
5/5

T20 World Cup 2025 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the largest stadium with a seating capacity of 132,000.

