T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad: Venue Shortlisted

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is shortlisted to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not confirmed the final venue yet. Let’s take a look at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is likely to host ICC T20 World Cup 2025.