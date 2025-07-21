T20I Wicket Leaders: The 7 Bowlers With The Most Wickets In T20l Cricket History
T20 cricket is super fast game, and bowlers are always trying to get batsmen out. It’s a real challenge for the bowlers is to show off their skills and smart thinking in their attack. As this game gets even quicker, some specialist bowlers have consistently performed at the top. They’ve become bowling legends because they keep taking wickets. Whether they make the pace of the ball, the ball swing or leg spin, these 7 bowlers are the best at getting batters out in the T20 cricket history
Tim Southee star bowler of New Zealand
Tim Southee star bowler of New Zealand, tops all T20L wicket-takers with an excellent 164 wickets in 126 matches, with bowling average 22.38
Rashid Khan- Afghanistan's best spinner
Rashid Khan, known as one of the best spinners in T20I cricket history, comes second on this list. He took 161 wickets at a bowling average of 13.80 in 96 matches
Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder had demonstrated his consistent brilliance across formats. His left-arm spin specials helped in bag 149 wickets at a bowling average of 20.91 in 129 T20I matches.
Ish Sodhi - New Zealand's leg spin specialist
Ish Lodhi, is yet another New Zealander and leg spin specialist, has consistently tricked batsmen with his bowling variations. In 125 T20I matches, he took 146 wickets at a bowling average of 23.06
Mustafizur Rahman- Bangladesh’s left-arm pace
Mustafizur Rehman, Bangladesh’s left-arm pace has puzzled batsman with his deceptive cutters and tricky variations in bowling. He ranks fifth on this list, picking 136 wickets in 109 T20I
Adil Rashid - England's premier white-ball spinner
Adil Rashid, England’s premier white ball spinner, has been instrumental in the team’s success in T20l. His indispensable bowling has tricked batsman and helped in sweep 135 wickets in 127 T20I matches at a bowling average of 24.45.
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka's dynamic leg-spinner
Wanindu Hasaranga, the dynamic Sri Lankan leg spinner has rapidly climbed the ranks with his immense talent in middle overs, helping in bag 131 wickets in 79 T20I matches, at a bowling average of 15.41.
