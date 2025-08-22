LIVE TV
7 Taapsee Pannu HOT Steamy Pictures That Are Most Viral On The Internet

Actress Taapsee Pannu often made headlines for her controversial comments. The actress not only established a place in the Bollywood industry but also in the Tollywood industry. She managed to get recognition for her performances in Baby, Pink, Thappad, and Phir Aayi Hassen Dillruba. Her acting skills and sizzling looks are fans’ favourites. Let’s take a look at her top 7 most viral hot pictures that went viral on the internet. 

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 1:51 AM IST
1/8

Taapsee Pannu in Blue Bikini

Taapsee Pannu looks screaming hot in a blue bikini featuring a floral design. Her curves and toned body look surreal.

2/8

Taapsee Pannu in Red Gown

Taapsee Pannu looks traditional with a modern blend in a hot red plunging neckline gown. She paired it with big temple gold jewellery.

3/8

Taapsee Pannu in Black Bikini

Taapsee Pannu looks elegant yet bold in a black bralette top, paired with a matching shorts. Her ensemble includes a chic satin red and purple shrug.

4/8

Taapsee Pannu in Hot Pink Saree

Taapsee Pannu wore a pink saree with an off-shoulder sweetheart neck blouse. Her statement jewellery complements her beautiful look.

5/8

Taapsee Pannu in Black Casual Attire

Taapsee Pannu is giving boss babe vibes in a black bra, paired with denim jeans. She layered it with a black leather jacket.

6/8

Taapsee Pannu in Cut-Out Black Swimsuit

Taapsee Pannu looks sexy in a black cutout swimsuit, which complements her waistline. She topped it up with a chic neon orange jacket.

7/8

Taapsee Pannu in Nude Mini Dress

Taapsee Pannu opts for a short nude colour mini dress for this bold photoshoot. The dress features a crisscross neckline, which adds chicness to her look.

8/8

Disclaimer

All images and content featured in this photo gallery are for entertainment purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any images or copyrighted material. All trademarks, images, and brands mentioned belong to their respective owners. The views and opinions expressed in this photo gallery are solely for informational purposes and do not intend to offend or harm anyone.

