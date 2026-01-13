LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Times Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Heads in Gorgeous Gowns

6 Times Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Heads in Gorgeous Gowns

Tamannaah Bhatia consistently turns heads in gowns that balance elegance and boldness. From dramatic bows to sleek corsets, her confident styling makes every appearance a standout fashion moment.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 13, 2026 16:04:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gown Goals, Unlocked
1/8

Gown Goals, Unlocked

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to make gowns unforgettable. From soft romance to bold drama, her red-carpet choices prove she owns elegance with confidence.

You Might Be Interested In
The Pink Bow Moment
2/8

The Pink Bow Moment

This sculpted pink gown with an oversized bow screamed couture drama. Feminine yet powerful, the silhouette highlighted her poise while making a playful, high-fashion statement.

Black Never Looked This Bold
3/8

Black Never Looked This Bold

The off-shoulder black gown balanced minimalism and sensuality. Clean lines, sharp tailoring, and confident posing made this look effortlessly striking and timelessly glamorous.

You Might Be Interested In
Golden Goddess Energy
4/8

Golden Goddess Energy

In a flowing golden gown, Tamannaah channelled old-school Hollywood glamour. Soft sheen, graceful drape, and glowing makeup turned this look into a true showstopper moment.

Animal Print, But Make It Chic
5/8

Animal Print, But Make It Chic

This animal-print gown proved bold and can still be classy. Structured fit, modern cut, and neutral styling elevated the print into a fashion-forward, statement-worthy look.

Soft Pink, Strong Impact
6/8

Soft Pink, Strong Impact

A ruched pink bodycon gown showcased her curves with elegance. The sleek fit and subtle detailing made it minimal, modern, and undeniably head-turning.

Corset Drama Done Right
7/8

Corset Drama Done Right

The corset-style gown blended vintage structure with modern glam. Defined waistlines, bold necklines, and confident styling showed Tamannaah’s mastery of statement silhouettes.

You Might Be Interested In
Why Her Gown Game Always Wins
8/8

Why Her Gown Game Always Wins

Whether romantic, bold, or experimental, Tamannaah Bhatia wears gowns with intention. Her secret? Confidence, fit, and fearless styling, turning every appearance into a fashion moment.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS