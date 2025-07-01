Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks

- Home>
From plunging necklines to OTT sleeves, Tamannaah Bhatia’s blouse picks are loud, proud, and totally unapologetic proof that sometimes, more is more and subtlety can take a backseat.
Gold Enchantment
Tamannaah Bhatia turns up the drama with a heavily embellished sweetheart-cut blouse, complemented by classic jhumkas and cascading waves.
Modern Regal Green
Tamannaah Bhatia's emerald green ensemble showcases how a structured, almost corset-style blouse with delicate straps can transform a traditional look into runway-ready.
Sequin Dream
Tamannaah Bhatia shines in a silver sequin-heavy blouse with intricate cutout detail, finished with an understated pearl choker that lets the blouse do all the talking.
Choker Chic in Lavender
A soft lavender blouse with delicate straps perfectly frames a statement pearl and sapphire choker, proving minimal blouses make bold jewelry pop.
Pastel Romance
A gentle aqua-toned blouse with crystal detailing pairs beautifully with Tamannaah’s soft makeup and delicate layered pearl necklace, creating a dreamy look.
Fuchsia Power Sleeves
Tamannaah Bhatia amps up the bold quotient with a hot pink deep-V blouse featuring strong ruched sleeves, paired with a traditional short necklace for contrast.
Monochrome Edge
This blouse with bold black embellishments, sharp cut, and edgy necklace styling gives Tamannaah a fierce contemporary saree moment.