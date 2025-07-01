Live Tv
  Tamannaah Bhatia's Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks

From plunging necklines to OTT sleeves, Tamannaah Bhatia’s blouse picks are loud, proud, and totally unapologetic proof that sometimes, more is more and subtlety can take a backseat.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
1/7

Gold Enchantment

Tamannaah Bhatia turns up the drama with a heavily embellished sweetheart-cut blouse, complemented by classic jhumkas and cascading waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
2/7

Modern Regal Green

Tamannaah Bhatia's emerald green ensemble showcases how a structured, almost corset-style blouse with delicate straps can transform a traditional look into runway-ready.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
3/7

Sequin Dream

Tamannaah Bhatia shines in a silver sequin-heavy blouse with intricate cutout detail, finished with an understated pearl choker that lets the blouse do all the talking.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
4/7

Choker Chic in Lavender

A soft lavender blouse with delicate straps perfectly frames a statement pearl and sapphire choker, proving minimal blouses make bold jewelry pop.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
5/7

Pastel Romance

A gentle aqua-toned blouse with crystal detailing pairs beautifully with Tamannaah’s soft makeup and delicate layered pearl necklace, creating a dreamy look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
6/7

Fuchsia Power Sleeves

Tamannaah Bhatia amps up the bold quotient with a hot pink deep-V blouse featuring strong ruched sleeves, paired with a traditional short necklace for contrast.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image
7/7

Monochrome Edge

This blouse with bold black embellishments, sharp cut, and edgy necklace styling gives Tamannaah a fierce contemporary saree moment.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fearless Fashion: A Tour Through Her Most Daring, Drool-Worthy Blouse Looks - Gallery Image

