From Leo to Beast: Top 5 Movies Of Tamil Actor Vijay Thalapathy That You Can’t Miss
Vijay Thalapathy has delivered several blockbuster films over the years, showcasing his Versatility in action, drama, and emotional roles. His movies often feature powerful storylines, strong performances, and thrilling action sequences that captivate audiences. With each project, he continues to connect deeply with fans while breaking box office records. His ability to balance intense action with meaningful themes has made him one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, earning love and admiration from viewers worldwide.
Leo 2023
Leo became a massive blockbuster with its intense action and thrilling storyline. Vijay's performance as a man with a dark past received immense appreciation, making it one of his most celebrated films.
Master 2021
In Master, Vijay plays a rebellious professor who battles a ruthless gangster. The film's powerful dialogues and action-packed sequences make it a huge hit among fans.
Mersil 2017
Mersil features Vijay in a triple-role blending action-drama and social messages. Its strong storyline and music contributed to its success both in India and abroad.
Theri 2016
This emotional action-drama showcases Vijay as a cop protecting his daughter while fighting against corruption. His jewel shades in the movie struck a chord with audiences.
Sarkar 2017
Sarkar revolves around a corporate giant fighting against electoral corruption. Vijay's strong screen presence and political undertones made this film a massive box-office success.
Beast 2022
In Beast, Vijay plays a skilled soldier dealing with a hijacked situation. Packed with thrilling action and entertainment, the movie was loved for its engaging storyline.