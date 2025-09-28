From Leo to Beast: Top 5 Movies Of Tamil Actor Vijay Thalapathy That You Can’t Miss

Vijay Thalapathy has delivered several blockbuster films over the years, showcasing his Versatility in action, drama, and emotional roles. His movies often feature powerful storylines, strong performances, and thrilling action sequences that captivate audiences. With each project, he continues to connect deeply with fans while breaking box office records. His ability to balance intense action with meaningful themes has made him one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, earning love and admiration from viewers worldwide.