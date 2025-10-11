LIVE TV
  Tandoori Pasta Recipe: How to Make the Viral Desi Fusion Dish at Home

Make the Viral Tandoori Pasta at home with this easy desi fusion recipe. Pasta is tossed with smoky tandoori-marinated veggies and a creamy, spicy sauce for a perfect blend of Indian flavors and Italian comfort. Garnished with fresh coriander, this dish is a flavorful, Instagram-worthy meal that brings a fun twist to classic pasta.

By: Last Updated: October 11, 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Gather Ingredients
1/7

Gather Ingredients

Pasta, tandoori masala, yogurt, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, cream, and coriander—ready for a spicy Indian twist.

Cook the Pasta
2/7

Cook the Pasta

Boil pasta until al dente, then drain and set aside. This is the base for your delicious tandoori fusion dish.

Prepare Tandoori Sauce
3/7

Prepare Tandoori Sauce

Mix yogurt, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, and chili powder. Marinate onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers for rich, smoky flavors.

Sauté Veggies
4/7

Sauté Veggies

In a pan, sauté marinated veggies until tender. This smoky, spicy mix will coat the pasta perfectly.

Combine Pasta & Sauce
5/7

Combine Pasta & Sauce

Add cooked pasta to the pan with veggies. Stir in cream for a rich, creamy texture with a tangy tandoori punch.

Garnish & Serve
6/7

Garnish & Serve

Top with fresh coriander and serve hot. Enjoy your homemade viral tandoori pasta—a perfect blend of Indian spice and Italian comfort.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe is a homemade fusion creation and not traditional Italian cuisine. Adjust spice levels and ingredients according to taste and dietary preferences. Deep marination enhances flavor but is optional for quicker preparation.

