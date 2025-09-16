LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tanushree Datta’s Hot and Bold Looks That Will Rise The Temperature

Tanushree Datta’s Hot and Bold Looks That Will Rise The Temperature

Tanushree Dutta has consistently wowed her audiences with bold and hot looks that showcase her fearless personality and glamorous charm. From dazzling appearances to moments filled with fiery confidence, she embodies a perfect mix of elegance and sensuality. These 7 stunning looks reflect her journey as a style icon who has always embraces boldness unapologetically.

By: Last Updated: September 16, 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
A Radiant Bold Look
1/8

A Radiant Bold Look

She captivated everyone with her bold charm and striking expressions, leaving and unforgettable impression with her confident presence and stunning beauty.

Fiery Diva Vibes
2/8

Fiery Diva Vibes

With her intense aura and fearless attitude, Tanushree exuded boldness and grace, perfectly blending glamour with a powerful, magnetic vibe.

Sensational Glam Moment
3/8

Sensational Glam Moment

Her charismatic appearance and sultry look created a moment of pure elegance and allure, showcasing her as a symbol of modern-day boldness.

Bold and Unapologetic
4/8

Bold and Unapologetic

Tanushree’s daring side shined through in this look, proving she’s never afraid to embrace her confidence and command attention effortlessly.

Mesmerizing Star Glow
5/8

Mesmerizing Star Glow

With a dazzling glow and captivating energy, she mesmerized her audience, radiating a balance of boldness and sophistication like never before.

Fearless and Hot
6/8

Fearless and Hot

This appearance highlighted Tanushree's fearless personality, as she displayed unmatched confidence while redefining glamour with her fiery screen presence.

Timeless Bold Beauty
7/8

Timeless Bold Beauty

Tanushree closed with a look that celebrated her timeless appeal, combining boldness, elegance, and an effortless sensuality that continues to inspire her fans.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame her.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS