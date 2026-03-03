Tanvi The Great on OTT: Streaming Platform, Release Date, Cast & Storyline of Anupam Kher’s Film

Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great is an inspiring musical drama that tells the heartfelt story of a young woman on the autism spectrum determined to join the Indian Army and fulfill her late father’s dream. Blending emotion, resilience and patriotism, the film is elevated by a soulful soundtrack composed by M. M. Keeravani. After its theatrical run, the much talked about film is now set for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about its streaming platform, release date, cast and storyline.