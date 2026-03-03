Tanvi The Great on OTT: Streaming Platform, Release Date, Cast & Storyline of Anupam Kher’s Film
Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great is an inspiring musical drama that tells the heartfelt story of a young woman on the autism spectrum determined to join the Indian Army and fulfill her late father’s dream. Blending emotion, resilience and patriotism, the film is elevated by a soulful soundtrack composed by M. M. Keeravani. After its theatrical run, the much talked about film is now set for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about its streaming platform, release date, cast and storyline.
Tanvi The Great OTT Release Date
Tanvi The Great is set to premiere on OTT on 3 March 2026, giving audiences a chance to stream the emotional drama from the comfort of their homes.
Streaming Platform
The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it accessible to subscribers across India and selected international regions.
Tanvi The Great Cast Overview
Shubhangi Dutt: Makes her debut in the titular role of Tanvi Raina.
Anupam Kher: Plays Colonel Pratap Raina, Tanvi’s grandfather; he also directed and co wrote the film.
Arvind Swamy: Portrays Major Srinivasan, who helps train Tanvi.
Jackie Shroff: Appears as Brigadier Joshi.
Boman Irani: Plays Raja Sahab, Tanvi’s music teacher.
Pallavi Joshi: Features as Vidya Raina, Tanvi’s mother.
Iain Glen: The Game of Thrones actor essays Michael Simmons.
Karan Tacker: Appears as Captain Samar Raina, Tanvi’s late father.
Storyline
The story revolves around Tanvi, a determined young woman on the autism spectrum who dreams of serving the nation by joining the Indian Army. Despite societal doubts and personal challenges, she refuses to give up on her father’s dream. The film beautifully portrays her journey of resilience, self-belief and emotional growth, making it a heart touching family drama with a strong social message.
Why You Should Watch
With an uplifting narrative, strong performances and memorable music, Tanvi The Great promises to be an emotional and motivational watch. Its OTT release ensures that a wider audience can now experience this inspiring tale of courage and determination.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on officially available details about Tanvi The Great. Release dates and streaming availability may vary by region and are subject to change as per the platform’s updates.