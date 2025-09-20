Tanya Mittal Sexy Blouse Designs You Can’t Afford To Miss: Recreate Them This Wedding Season!
Tanya Mittal’s saree collection is made for divas! She is known for her bold blouse designs, mixing elegance with modern trends. These designs are perfect for office events, weddings and parties where you want to stand out. Here are her top 6 blouse design recommendations you should NOT miss:
Dori Back blouse
This blouse has a sweetheart neckline, giving a feminine and graceful vibe. The full dori back adds a modern twist with traditional charm. It works beautifully for festive occasions.
Halter neck blouse
The halter neck cut highlights shoulders for a chic and modern appeal. The dori tie on the lower back keeps it stylish and secure. The whole look is bold and sexy.
Spaghetti Strap Blouse
This blouse looks casual and youthful at the same time. The thin straps and floral print add a playful and refreshing touch. It is perfect for college fests or casual outings.
Sweetheart neck blouse
The deep sweetheart neckline makes this blouse a bold statement piece. It is backless with a hook adding sensual appeal to the look.
Blouse with Golden Border Work
It is a blouse with golden border work and a velvet fabric. It looks royal and luxury. It is perfect for winter weddings and grand events.
Net Sleeves Blouse
This blouse has a wide circular neckline and a V-shape cut from the bottom end. It is a versatile choice for both traditional and semi-formal events.
