LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tanya Mittal EXPOSED: Age, Bigg Boss Controversies, Boyfriend & Other Shocking Details Revealed

Tanya Mittal EXPOSED: Age, Bigg Boss Controversies, Boyfriend & Other Shocking Details Revealed

Tanya Mittal, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, has been trending online for her alleged fake lifestyle and controversial statements. From lavish yet unbelievable claims to age confusion, her personality has sparked major debate on social media. Here’s everything you need to know about Tanya Mittal.

By: Last Updated: November 2, 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tanya Mittal Age
1/8

Tanya Mittal Age

Tanya was introduced on Bigg Boss 19 as born in 2000 (making her 25 at the time) according to show's profile. However, a Reddit post and various reports have claimed that she has elsewhere called herself 29 or even over 30, and pointed out old photos suggesting inconsistent dates.

Tanya Mittal's Ex Boyfriend
2/8

Tanya Mittal's Ex Boyfriend

Tanya's "rumored ex" named Balraj Singh (a writer/social media influencer) is coming out in interviews claiming she was manipulative and fake. Balraj alleged that Tanya presents herself as a "spiritual influencer" but he viewed those claims as exaggerated.

Tanya Mittal's Bodyguards
3/8

Tanya Mittal's Bodyguards

Tanya claimed she had 150 bodyguards and said she and her family have houses, which many viewers questioned.

Tanya Mittal & Ashnoor Kaur Controversy
4/8

Tanya Mittal & Ashnoor Kaur Controversy

She called Ashnoor Kaur "badtameez" and "fugge jaisi shakal ki", emphasizing body shaming is normal for her.

Tanya Mittal Fake Lifestyle
5/8

Tanya Mittal Fake Lifestyle

She claimed to have flown to Dubai just to eat baklava. She claimed that her biscuits come from London and that she would cry if she didn't get them.

Is Tanya Mittal Fake?
6/8

Is Tanya Mittal Fake?

Many social media voices and former contestants have accused her of being "fake", playing a character for the cameras. For instance, Lovekesh Kataria claimed in a vlog that Tanya is a "hawa baaz" and that someone has videos which could expose for.

Tanya Mittal Business
7/8

Tanya Mittal Business

Tanya is described as an entrepreneur, influencer and founder of a lifestyle brand called Handmade Love by Tanya. She revealed on Bigg Boss 19 that she had an abusive childhood: that her father beat her, her mother protected her, she needed permission to wear a saree or step outside, and at age 19 her family nearly forced her into marriage.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS