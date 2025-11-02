Tanya Mittal EXPOSED: Age, Bigg Boss Controversies, Boyfriend & Other Shocking Details Revealed
Tanya Mittal, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, has been trending online for her alleged fake lifestyle and controversial statements. From lavish yet unbelievable claims to age confusion, her personality has sparked major debate on social media. Here’s everything you need to know about Tanya Mittal.
Tanya Mittal Age
Tanya was introduced on Bigg Boss 19 as born in 2000 (making her 25 at the time) according to show's profile. However, a Reddit post and various reports have claimed that she has elsewhere called herself 29 or even over 30, and pointed out old photos suggesting inconsistent dates.
Tanya Mittal's Ex Boyfriend
Tanya's "rumored ex" named Balraj Singh (a writer/social media influencer) is coming out in interviews claiming she was manipulative and fake. Balraj alleged that Tanya presents herself as a "spiritual influencer" but he viewed those claims as exaggerated.
Tanya Mittal's Bodyguards
Tanya claimed she had 150 bodyguards and said she and her family have houses, which many viewers questioned.
Tanya Mittal & Ashnoor Kaur Controversy
She called Ashnoor Kaur "badtameez" and "fugge jaisi shakal ki", emphasizing body shaming is normal for her.
Tanya Mittal Fake Lifestyle
She claimed to have flown to Dubai just to eat baklava. She claimed that her biscuits come from London and that she would cry if she didn't get them.
Is Tanya Mittal Fake?
Many social media voices and former contestants have accused her of being "fake", playing a character for the cameras. For instance, Lovekesh Kataria claimed in a vlog that Tanya is a "hawa baaz" and that someone has videos which could expose for.
Tanya Mittal Business
Tanya is described as an entrepreneur, influencer and founder of a lifestyle brand called Handmade Love by Tanya. She revealed on Bigg Boss 19 that she had an abusive childhood: that her father beat her, her mother protected her, she needed permission to wear a saree or step outside, and at age 19 her family nearly forced her into marriage.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.