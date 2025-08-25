LIVE TV
  • Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19: Hot Pics and Biography Revealed

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19: Hot Pics and Biography Revealed

Tanya Mittal has entered the Bigg Boss Season 19 with her sexy looks. She is known for her confidence personality and social media fame. She is a beauty with brain and supposed to bring drama inside the house. Here are all the facts about Tanya Mittal’s age, love life, career and many other secrets you shouldn’t miss:

August 25, 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Who is Tanya Mittal?
1/6

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal is a model, TEDx speaker and entrepreneur. She is Miss India finalist and brand influencer. She is currently 25 years old. She is known for her confidence in every appearance.

Personality Traits
2/6

Personality Traits

She is bold and confident. She loves challenges and doesn't shy from controversies and conflicts. She likes grabbing attention.

How She May Act In Bigg Boss House?
3/6

How She May Act In Bigg Boss House?

She is expected to bring strategic gameplay, drama and glamour to the show. She is seen as a house disruptor and attention seeker.

Style and Image
4/6

Style and Image

She is a bold fashion sense. She loves showing off her saree collection with elegance. She is considered a modern diva by her fans.

Love Life of Tanya Mittal
5/6

Love Life of Tanya Mittal

She likes to keep her relationships private off-screen. She is supposed to add spice and curiosity in Bigg Boss 19. Fans are eager to see her chemistry with other contestants.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

