Tanya Mittal Net Worth: Inside the Bigg Boss Star’s Income, Business Ventures & Luxury Lifestyle
Discover Tanya Mittal’s net worth, monthly income, and business ventures. A look inside the Bigg Boss star’s entrepreneurial journey, brand deals, and luxury lifestyle.
Tanya Mittal's Net Worth And Income
In 2025, Tanya Mittal - a finalist in Bigg Boss 19 - is expected to have a net worth of approximately Rs 2 crore. She has earned this wealth from her business interests, endorsements, and being an influencer. This makes her one of the youngest Indian millionaires.
Breakdown Of Monthly Income
As of today, Tanya Mittal earns around Rs 6 lakhs per month from brand collaborations, advertisements on social media, and sales of fashion products. Tanya is likely to receive somewhere between Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 6 lakhs per week in additional earnings from participating in Bigg Boss, thereby significantly increasing her net worth.
Handmade Love
At the age of 19, Tanya started a company called Handmade Love by Tanya. Tanya started with an initial investment of Rs 500 and constructed a significant following via Instagram as a result of her ability to sell handbags, sarees, and other products. The revenues generated from this company constitute a major portion of Tanya's net worth today.
Grass Roots Earnings From Bigg Boss 19
After competing in Bigg Boss 19, Tanya will earn an extremely high fee per episode, given her status as one of the top finalists. As a result of her bold strategies and playstyle in the show, Tanya's total earnings after the show will likely be augmented through additional endorsement deals.
Her Luxury Item Collection
Tanya possesses several luxury autos, more than 800 high-quality sarees and a 2,500 square foot bedroom in her mansion in Gwalior. Tanya has indicated that her house rivals many seven-star hotels, and as well as gold and platinum jewelry, it forms part of Tanya's massive wealth.
Highlights Of Tanya's Lifestyle
Tanya has hired 150 bodyguards to protect her while travelling. She won the title of Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and has a degree in architecture. Tanya hosts a podcast and has established a significant online presence through social media platforms.
Disclaimer
The net worth and income figures are based on publicly available reports and estimated media sources. Actual financial details may vary. This article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.