Tara Sutaria Love Life Turns Toxic? Veer Pahariya Breakup, Age, Movies & Controversies Revealed
Tara Sutaria is once again in the spotlight as breakup rumors with boyfriend Veer Pahariya dominate social media and entertainment headlines. From her fairytale debut to controversial viral moments, Tara’s personal life is being discussed more than her professional work right now, The actress has found herself surrounded by toxic dating claims, PR controversy, and online trolling, making her love life a hot topic. Here’s everything you need to know about Tara Sutaria.
Tara Sutaria Birthday & Age
She was born on 19 November 1995 in Mumbai, India. She is 30 years old as of 2026.
Tara Sutaria Career & Popular Songs
Tara is a Bollywood actress, singer, and dancer, first appearing on Disney shows before films. Her known roles include Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan. She also appeared in songs/performances such as collaborations with artists like AP Dhillon, adding to her music-linked visibility.
Tara Sutaria Boyfriend
Previously linked with actor Aadar Jain, but that relationship ended years ago. In 2025, she made headlines with Veer Pahariya. But unfortunately, they broke up a few days ago.
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Latest News
Reports say Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have quietly ended their relationship after dating since mid-2025. Neither has officially confirmed it yet. The breakup talk intensified after a viral moment at an AP Dhillon concert, which sparked controversial reactions online.
Tara Sutaria "Toxic" film
Tara is starring in the upcoming film Toxic, where her dark, intense first-look has gone viral. Amid social media noise, she also faced online trolling tied to relationship clips and clarified some viral content as mis-edited or paid PR, highlighting public perception battles.
