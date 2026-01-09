Tara Sutaria Love Life Turns Toxic? Veer Pahariya Breakup, Age, Movies & Controversies Revealed

Tara Sutaria is once again in the spotlight as breakup rumors with boyfriend Veer Pahariya dominate social media and entertainment headlines. From her fairytale debut to controversial viral moments, Tara’s personal life is being discussed more than her professional work right now, The actress has found herself surrounded by toxic dating claims, PR controversy, and online trolling, making her love life a hot topic. Here’s everything you need to know about Tara Sutaria.