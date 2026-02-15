Tata Punch EV 2026 Facelift REVEALED: Launch Date, Range, Battery Specs, Exterior and Interior Details- Inside

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Punch EV in India, marking the next phase in the brand’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio. Ahead of its official debut, the refreshed model has been seen testing on public roads without any camouflage, revealing its updated styling. Additionally, the company has shared a video on its official YouTube channel showcasing the car’s claimed driving range, which stretches up to 593.6 kilometres on a single charge.