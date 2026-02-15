Tata Punch EV 2026 Facelift REVEALED: Launch Date, Range, Battery Specs, Exterior and Interior Details- Inside
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Punch EV in India, marking the next phase in the brand’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio. Ahead of its official debut, the refreshed model has been seen testing on public roads without any camouflage, revealing its updated styling. Additionally, the company has shared a video on its official YouTube channel showcasing the car’s claimed driving range, which stretches up to 593.6 kilometres on a single charge.
Tata Punch EV Launch Date
Tata Punch EV is set to be introduced in India on February 20, 2026. The upcoming facelifted version is expected to feature refreshed exterior styling, updated interior elements, and possible enhancements in technology.
Tata Punch EV Range
The video shows an automotive journalist taking the Punch EV facelift on a road trip from Jaipur to Udaipur, covering roughly 400 kilometres. Starting the drive with a fully charged battery, the vehicle reaches Bijainnagar after nearly 200 kilometres, where it still retains 67 percent charge.
Tata Punch EV Batters Specs
The Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to retain the current 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack options, both coupled with a front-mounted electric motor. The 25kWh variant delivers 82hp and 114Nm of torque, whereas the larger 35kWh version generates 122hp and 190Nm. At present, the ARAI-certified range is rated at 265km for the 25kWh model and 365km for the 35kWh variant. Updated or revised range figures could be announced at the time of launch.
Tata Punch EV Exterior and Interior Design
The upcoming Tata Punch EV facelift introduces visible updates to its exterior styling. Up front, the bumper gets a refreshed design with a more streamlined appearance, eliminating the black cladding and linked air inlets from the previous model. The air dam and skid plate have also been reworked, though the signature Y-shaped LED DRLs and the centrally positioned charging port continue unchanged.