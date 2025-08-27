LIVE TV
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement: A Sneak Peek Into Their Love Story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement: A Sneak Peek Into Their Love Story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they are engaged through a recent Instagram post on Tuesday. Taylor Swift’s post reads, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Yes, Swifties, you heard that right, pop superstar is finally engaged to her partner. Let’s take a ride on their love journey to know how they met and their journey from friends to lovers. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged
1/7

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged

Taylor Swift shocked her fans as she revealed the breaking news of her engagement to Travis Kelce. Her post features Travis Kelce proposing to her and giving her a big engagement ring. The news created a buzz on the internet, leaving their fans stunned.

Travis Kelce Wanted to Meet Taylor Swift
2/7

Travis Kelce Wanted to Meet Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce revealed that he even attended one of Taylor Swift’s concerts just to have a meeting with her. But later, got disappointed as he couldn’t meet her.

Travis Kelce Wanted to Give Her Phone Number
3/7

Travis Kelce Wanted to Give Her Phone Number

Travis Kelce once made Taylor Swift a beaded friendship bracelet, which became popular during the Eras Tour. he later revealed that with that special bracelet, he also wants to give his phone number to her.

Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift to Date
4/7

Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift to Date

Taylor Swift expressed her reaction to the viral video of Travis Kelce holding a boom box outside her apartment, in which he asked her out on a date.

Taylor Swift's Family Major Role in Their Love Story
5/7

Taylor Swift's Family Major Role in Their Love Story

Taylor Swift’s family played a major role in their love story as they were fully persuading her to accept Travis Kelce's offer to date. She once revealed how her family reacted to his proposal and how amazing he is.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Finally Together
6/7

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Finally Together

Later, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both started dating each other, and since that the couple has been frequently spotted together. He even showed his support to her during the record-breaking Eras Tour.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media updates. The details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship and engagement are for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim responsibility for the authenticity of personal statements or social media posts.

