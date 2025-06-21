Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs

Taylor Swift’s songs are known for their catchy melodious, relatable lyrics and emotional depth. With hits like “Love Story”, “Shake it Off”, and “Blank Space”, swift has built a diverse discography that explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment. Her music has not only topped charts but also inspired countless fans, solidifying her position as a trailblazing singer-songwriter. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
1/10

You Belong with me

"IF YOU COULD SEE THAT I'M THE ONE WHO UNDERSTANDS YOU...."
A country pop genre song, inspired by a friend's relationship drama; the video won MTV's Best Female video in 2009, famously interrupted by Kanye West. It was in the album:- Fearless(2009).

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
2/10

I knew you were trouble

"NOW I'M LYING ON THE COLD HARD GROUND...."
First song that showcased Taylor's transition from country to pop. Widely believed to reference her relationship with Harry Styles. This song was released in the album:- Red(2012).

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
3/10

Shake it off

"I'M JUST GONNA SHAKE, SHAKE,SHAKE....."
A dance-pop genre song, topped charts worldwide and marked Swift's pop debut. This song was released in the album:- 1989(2014); with the theme related to self-empowerment and ignoring criticism.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
4/10

Blank space

"GOT A LONG LIST OF EX- LOVERS, THEY'LL TELL YOU I'M INSANE..."
An electropop genre song, in the album 1989 related to the theme- media's portrayal of Taylor's dating life. The over-the-top music video parodied the "crazy ex" narrative- went viral for its bold satire.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
5/10

Love story

"IT'S A LOVE STORY, BABY JUST SAY YES."
One of her breakout global hits; re-recorded as "Taylor's Version" in 2021. A country pop genre song, with a twisted theme of forbidden love, Romeo and Juliet. It was released in the album Fearless(2008).

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
6/10

We are never ever getting back together

"LIKE, EVER."
A Bubblegum Pop genre song, #1 on the billboard hot 100; marked a full crossover into pop territory. The theme was related to final breakup and frustration.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
7/10

All too well

"YOU KEPT ME LIKE A SECRET, BUT I KEPT YOU LIKE AN OATH."
The 10-minute version topped the Billboard Hot 100- the longest song ever to do so. Widely acclaimed as her lyrical masterpiece. It's theme was related to deep emotional memory and heartbreak.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
8/10

Bad blood

"NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD, YOU KNOW IT USED TO BE MAD LOVE."
The music video is featured an all-star female cast and won a Grammy for best music video. A Pop Rock song, with theme related to fallout from a friendship betrayal.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
9/10

Style

"YOU GOT THAT JAMES DEAN DAYDREAM LOOK IN YOUR EYE."
A synth-pop song, allegedly inspired by Harry Styles; the song is known for its iconic production and timeless feel. This song was in the album 1989; with its theme related to Irresistible , recurring romance.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image
10/10

Delicate

" ISN'T IT, ISIN'T IT, ISIN'T IT DELICATE?"
One of the softer, more emotional tracks on Reputation, showing Taylor's introspective side. An electropop genre song, based on the theme Vulnerability in love, reputation anxiety.

From fearless to lover:- Swift’s 10 unforgettable songs - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?