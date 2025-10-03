Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Release Date, Time & How to Listen Online
Taylor Swift is all set to release her much-anticipated album ‘Life of a Showgirl’, leaving fans all excited. The global superstar revealed her new album on August 13 during her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights.” Let’s get into the details and know what time does Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album is coming out, how to listen to it online, and the release date.
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Date
Taylor Swift is going to release her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3, 2025. Fans are making rounds on the internet and counting down the hours.
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Time
Taylor Swift's much-awaited album 'Life of a Showgirl' is officially dropping at 12 am ET. Swifties are happy to see the pop star shine.
How to Listen Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Online?
Listeners can stream Taylor Swift's new album 'Life of a Showgirl' on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
How Many Track Are on Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl'
There are 12 tracks on "Life of a Showgirl." The titles to the songs are:
'Showgirl", "Cancelled!", "The Fate of Ophelia", "Elizabeth Taylor", "Opalite", "Father Figure", "Eldest Daughter", "Ruin the Friendship", "Actually Romantic", "Wi$h Li$T", "Wood", "Honey"
