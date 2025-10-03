LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Release Date, Time & How to Listen Online

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Release Date, Time & How to Listen Online

Taylor Swift is all set to release her much-anticipated album ‘Life of a Showgirl’, leaving fans all excited. The global superstar revealed her new album on August 13 during her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights.” Let’s get into the details and know what time does Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album is coming out, how to listen to it online, and the release date. 

By: Last Updated: October 3, 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Date
1/5

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Date

Taylor Swift is going to release her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3, 2025. Fans are making rounds on the internet and counting down the hours.

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Time
2/5

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Time

Taylor Swift's much-awaited album 'Life of a Showgirl' is officially dropping at 12 am ET. Swifties are happy to see the pop star shine.

How to Listen Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Online?
3/5

How to Listen Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Online?

Listeners can stream Taylor Swift's new album 'Life of a Showgirl' on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

How Many Track Are on Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl'
4/5

How Many Track Are on Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl'

There are 12 tracks on "Life of a Showgirl." The titles to the songs are:
'Showgirl", "Cancelled!", "The Fate of Ophelia", "Elizabeth Taylor", "Opalite", "Father Figure", "Eldest Daughter", "Ruin the Friendship", "Actually Romantic", "Wi$h Li$T", "Wood", "Honey"

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The release date and streaming details mentioned above are based on official announcements and time zone conversions. Timings may vary slightly depending on the platform or region. Fans are advised to check their preferred streaming service for the exact availability.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS