Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth?
Both tea and coffee rinses boost hair growth by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation. While coffee suits darker hair and quicker results, tea is gentler and anti-inflammatory, ideal for sensitive scalps or specific hair types. Choose based on your needs.
Tea VS Coffee
Looking for a natural way to boost hair growth? As we know, both tea and coffee rinses are popular, caffeine-packed solutions, but which one works faster and better for your hair type? Let’s check the truth behind the trend.
Caffeine Content
Coffee has more caffeine in it than tea, thereby stimulating hair follicles more effectively. This initially makes coffee rinse a somewhat faster medium of hair growth, particularly for those who desire quicker visible results with the passing of months.
Blood Circulation
Coffee rinse increases blood circulation more vehemently toward the scalp, thereby enabling nutrients to reach the hair roots in a very short period. Tea also promotes circulation, but mildly so, with its conditioning or calming effect on the scalp.
Ideal for Dark Hair
Coffee rinses are beneficial to dark hair by providing a natural way to darken its color and increase shine. Tea, particularly black tea, lightly darkens hair; however, coffee does the tinting much more noticeably.
Anti-Inflammatory Properties
Green tea is extremely anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in its properties. It ensures the soothing of scaly irritation, the reduction of dandruff, and the protection of the follicles from damage, rendering tea rinses appropriate for scaly, itchy, or inflamed scalps that require a little nurturing.
Suitable Hair Types
Coffee rinse probably works best on thick, dark hair, unless one has an overly sensitive scalp. A tea rinse can be used on all types of hair, including fine, dry, or sensitive scalps. Thereby making it a safer choice for daily or frequent use.