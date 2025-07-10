LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth?

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth?

Both tea and coffee rinses boost hair growth by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation. While coffee suits darker hair and quicker results, tea is gentler and anti-inflammatory, ideal for sensitive scalps or specific hair types. Choose based on your needs.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
1/6

Tea VS Coffee

Looking for a natural way to boost hair growth? As we know, both tea and coffee rinses are popular, caffeine-packed solutions, but which one works faster and better for your hair type? Let’s check the truth behind the trend.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
2/6

Caffeine Content

Coffee has more caffeine in it than tea, thereby stimulating hair follicles more effectively. This initially makes coffee rinse a somewhat faster medium of hair growth, particularly for those who desire quicker visible results with the passing of months.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
3/6

Blood Circulation

Coffee rinse increases blood circulation more vehemently toward the scalp, thereby enabling nutrients to reach the hair roots in a very short period. Tea also promotes circulation, but mildly so, with its conditioning or calming effect on the scalp.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
4/6

Ideal for Dark Hair

Coffee rinses are beneficial to dark hair by providing a natural way to darken its color and increase shine. Tea, particularly black tea, lightly darkens hair; however, coffee does the tinting much more noticeably.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
5/6

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Green tea is extremely anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in its properties. It ensures the soothing of scaly irritation, the reduction of dandruff, and the protection of the follicles from damage, rendering tea rinses appropriate for scaly, itchy, or inflamed scalps that require a little nurturing.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image
6/6

Suitable Hair Types

Coffee rinse probably works best on thick, dark hair, unless one has an overly sensitive scalp. A tea rinse can be used on all types of hair, including fine, dry, or sensitive scalps. Thereby making it a safer choice for daily or frequent use.

Tea Rinse VS Coffee Rinse: Which Helps Faster Hair Growth? - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?