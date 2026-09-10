Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4, and AirPods 5; Full Features, Specs, and India Prices

Apple held its “Surprise and Shine” event at Apple Park, which was another milestone in the company’s history. This was the first product launch under the new CEO of Apple, John Ternus. The most exciting device that Apple presented during its surprise show was the brand’s first-ever foldable phone called the iPhone Duo. Next to it came the iPhone 18 Pro and the high-end model – the iPhone 18 Pro Max. For the first time in its history, Apple decided not to release any base model to focus entirely on its top models. The presentation stage was full of other new products such as the Apple Watch Series 12, the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5. Below is an overview of all devices that were launched by Apple during the show.