Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4, and AirPods 5; Full Features, Specs, and India Prices
Apple held its “Surprise and Shine” event at Apple Park, which was another milestone in the company’s history. This was the first product launch under the new CEO of Apple, John Ternus. The most exciting device that Apple presented during its surprise show was the brand’s first-ever foldable phone called the iPhone Duo. Next to it came the iPhone 18 Pro and the high-end model – the iPhone 18 Pro Max. For the first time in its history, Apple decided not to release any base model to focus entirely on its top models. The presentation stage was full of other new products such as the Apple Watch Series 12, the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5. Below is an overview of all devices that were launched by Apple during the show.
iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable Smartphone
Apple’s new book-style foldable features a 5.4-inch outer screen and unfolds to a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (120Hz). Measuring just 5.2mm thin unfolded, it comes with 12GB RAM in Starlight and Night Sky. In India, pricing starts at ₹2,99,900 (256GB), over ₹1 lakh higher than the $1,999 (~₹1,90,100) US base price. Higher tiers cost ₹3,24,900 (512GB), ₹3,74,900 (1TB), and ₹4,49,900 (2TB). Pre-orders begin October 16, with official sales starting October 23, 2026.
iPhone 18 Pro Series: Apple’s Next-Gen Powerhouses
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro (6.3-inch) and iPhone 18 Pro Max (6.9-inch), powered by the new A20 Pro chip and in-house C2 modem. Upgrades include improved battery life (up to 34 and 43 hours of video playback) and an all-new Burgundy finish alongside Black, Silver, and Glacier.
Both models offer 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 (256GB) and reaches ₹3,14,900 (2TB). The Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 (256GB) and tops out at ₹3,29,900 (2TB).
Apple Watch Series 12: Next-Gen Health Tracking
Powered by the new S11 chip and watchOS 27, the Apple Watch Series 12 introduces a new Readiness app for daily recovery insights, enhanced strength tracking, and an upgraded Health Sensing System featuring faster optical heart rate monitoring. Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, case options include aluminum (Dark Bronze, Black, Light Gold, Space Grey), titanium (Radiant Gold, Natural), and a returning ceramic finish (Pearl White, Night Blue).
It offers up to 24 hours of normal battery life with faster charging. Pricing starts at $399 (₹37,956 / ₹56,900 official India base). Pre-orders are open, with sales beginning September 18, 2026.
Apple Watch Ultra 4: Built for Extreme Performance
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes in a 49mm titanium case—available in Natural and Black Titanium finishes, powered by the new S11 chip. It features a redesigned Health Sensing System that measures heart rate every 5 seconds for unmatched accuracy, alongside a 3,000-nit display, 5G capability, satellite features, dual-frequency GPS, and 100m water resistance.
Battery life jumps to 50 hours in normal mode (up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode), with 15-minute fast charging providing 18 hours of runtime. Pricing starts at $799 (₹76,000 / ₹1,09,900 official India price). Pre-orders are live today, with in-store sales starting September 18, 2026.
AirPods 5: Next-Gen Sound and AI Features
Apple’s new open-ear AirPods 5 feature a multi-port acoustic architecture and next-gen adaptive EQ for richer audio, enhanced Spatial Audio, and 50% better noise cancellation. They include improved Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio.
Powered by Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, the earbuds support hands-free personal queries and live translation. Re-engineered for sweat, rain, and dust resistance, they offer 4 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 20 hours with the case. The standard model starts at ₹14,900 in India.