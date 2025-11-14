Tej Pratap CONTROVERSY – Relationship with Anoushka amid pending divorce with Aishwarya Rai, also family feud

Tej Pratap Yadav is a prominent Bihar politician and son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. He married Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of Bihar politician Daroga Prasad Rai, in May 2018. In 2025, Tej Pratap publicly revealed a 12-year old relationship with Anoushka Yadav, intensifying family and political tensions. Here’s everything you need to know about Tej Pratap marriage controversy.