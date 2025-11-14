Tej Pratap CONTROVERSY – Relationship with Anoushka amid pending divorce with Aishwarya Rai, also family feud
Tej Pratap Yadav is a prominent Bihar politician and son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. He married Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of Bihar politician Daroga Prasad Rai, in May 2018. In 2025, Tej Pratap publicly revealed a 12-year old relationship with Anoushka Yadav, intensifying family and political tensions. Here’s everything you need to know about Tej Pratap marriage controversy.
Tej Pratap Marriage Controversy
Tej Pratap married Aishwarya Rai in May 2018 in a high-profile ceremony. The marriage faced immediate issues with allegations of mistreatment and incompatibility. They separated within a few months, leading to ongoing divorce proceedings.
Tej Pratap Divorce
Tej Pratap filed for divorce citing incompatibility. The divorce case has remained pending in Patna family court for nearly eight years.
Tej Pratap Relationship with Anoushka Yadav
In May 2025, Tej Pratap revealed a 12-year old relationship with Anoushka Yadav on Facebook. The post was later deleted, with claims of hacking, but later admitted to be made by him.
Tej Pratap Family Feud
Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned Tej Pratap for six years due to his public behaviour. Family members, including Tejaswi Yadav, supported his decision.
Tej Pratap Yadav's Family
Aishwarya criticised the Yadav family for ruining her life despite their knowledge of Tej Pratap's other relationship. Her father quit the RJD, promising to fight politically and legally for her.
Tej Pratap in front of Media
The controversy received extensive media coverage with images and videos circulating widely. Aishwarya gave interviews detailing her side of the story and hardships faced.
Tej Pratap's Case Future Developments
The most recent hearing in the divorce case between Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai was scheduled for June 21, 2025, in Patna, family court. Multiple hearings have been repeatedly postponed or delayed, with no final resolution as of November 2025.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.