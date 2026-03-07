LIVE TV
  Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winners List: Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna Best Actress; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Honoured

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winners List: Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna Best Actress; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Honoured

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025: The Telangana government announced the winners of the Gaddar Film Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements in Telugu cinema. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna emerged as the top winners, taking home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. Check Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, full winners list inside. 

Published By: Published: March 7, 2026 15:18:30 IST
Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025
1/5

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025

The awards, introduced by the Telangana government in 2025 to replace the former Nandi Awards of the unified Andhra Pradesh, celebrate films released in 2024. A jury led by filmmaker Thammareddy Bharadwaj selected the winners.

When to Watch Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025?
2/5

When to Watch Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025?

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards is scheduled to take place on Ugadi, March 19, and will be attended by several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry (Tollywood)

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor
3/5

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor

Actor Naga Chaitanya won the best actor award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 for his performance in the film Thandel.

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Wins Best Actress
4/5

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Wins Best Actress

Actress Rashmika Mandanna won the best actress award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 for his performance in the film The Girlfriend.

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winner List
5/5

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winner List

Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai
Second Best Film: Dhandoraa
Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show
Best Director: Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)
Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)
Best Supporting Actor: Sivaji (Dhandoraa)
Best Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)
Best Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)
Best Male Playback Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)
Best Female Playback Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)

