Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winners List: Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna Best Actress; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Honoured

Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Winner List

Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

Second Best Film: Dhandoraa

Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Best Director: Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)

Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

Best Supporting Actor: Sivaji (Dhandoraa)

Best Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)

Best Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)

Best Male Playback Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)

Best Female Playback Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)