Telugu OTT Release This Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Telugu OTT Release: The Telugu film circuit is rolling out fresh releases this week across major OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of stories. From Kantara Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai, and Bagghi 4 Telugu OTT releases promise entertainment for every mood. 

Here’s a list of OTT releases this week streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.

Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 31, 2025. The story delves into the deep roots and culture of Bhuta Kolka. The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.

Idli Kadai will stream on the OTT platform Netflix on October 29, 2025. The story revolves around a village man who heads to Dubai for better opportunities, but when life takes a bad turn, he comes back to his hometown. Later, he decided to honor his father’s team while tackling new struggles. The cast involves Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran.

Baaghi 4 is going to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 31, 2025, in Telugu and multiple languages. A man struggles with reality and descends into turmoil following a suicide attempt on the train. The star cast are Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt.

M3GAN 2.0, a sci-fi thriller, is now available for streaming on Peacock Hub via Jio Hotstar. Two years after M3GAN caused havoc, her creator, Gemma, brings her back to life to stop Amelia, a powerful military robot created by a dense company.

The information provided is based on available reports and official updates at the time of publishing. Weather conditions may change rapidly, so readers are advised to follow alerts from authorized agencies for the latest updates.

