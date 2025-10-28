Telugu OTT Release This Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Idli Kadai (Idli Kottu)

Idli Kadai will stream on the OTT platform Netflix on October 29, 2025. The story revolves around a village man who heads to Dubai for better opportunities, but when life takes a bad turn, he comes back to his hometown. Later, he decided to honor his father’s team while tackling new struggles. The cast involves Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran.