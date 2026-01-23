Tere Ishk Mein: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Romantic Drama
Tere Ishk Mein has been generating strong buzz among fans ever since its theatrical release. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film promises a heartfelt love story backed by powerful performances.
Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release
Here’s everything you need to know about Tere Ishq Mein release date, release platform, cast, story, and others.
Tere Ishq Mein OTT Release Date
According to reports, Tere Ishq Mein is set to release on January 23, 2026. Though there is no official confirmation yet, fans are excited to watch the much-anticipated romantic drama.
Tere Ishq Mein OTT Platform
According to reports, Tere Ishq Mein will stream on the major OTT platform, Netflix. The drama will be available in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. There is no official confirmation yet.
Tere Ishq Mein Story
Tere Ishq Mein unfolds across timelines, shifting between the past and the present. The story revolves around Varanasi, where Shankar, an aggressive student leader, is caught in an intense, obsessive relationship with Mukti, one that ultimately ends in tragedy.
Tere Ishq Mein Cast
Tere Ishq Mein cast members include Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyulli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others.
Disclaimer
The OTT release date of Tere Ishk Mein has not been officially announced yet. The details mentioned are based on reports and industry buzz, and an official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform is awaited.