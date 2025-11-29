Tere Ishq Mein: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Budget, Box Office Collection- Aanand L Rai’s Film Everything You Must Know
Tere Ishq Mein, the latest Telugu movie, is creating buzz among audiences following its release on Friday, November 28. The movie marks another powerful collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Dhanush, bringing back the intense emotional storytelling that made Raanjhanaa a cult favourite. Let’s take a look at Tere Ishq Mein cast, story, plot, budget, box office collection, and ratings.
Tere Ishq Mein: Release Date
Tere Ishq Mein has been released on 28 November 2025 in Hindi and Tamil. The movie promises a turbulent, emotionally raw love story with a blend of rage, passion, and heartbreak.
Tere Ishq Mein: Cast
Tere Ishq Mein stars Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti in the lead role, along with Pradhu Deva as Macha Boi and Sunshil Dahiya as the inspector.
Tere Ishq Mein: Story
Shankar, a troubled, emotionally volatile, and grounded from duty due to his disobedience. To help him, he is assigned to a counsellor, Mukti, a psychology student who believes violence isn’t a solution. The movie shows how Shankar and Mukti met, fell in love, and how their relationship spiralled.
Tere Ishq Mein: Budget
The latest Telugu movie, Tere Ishq Mein budget is estimated at Rs 90 crore. Reportedly, the lead actor Dhanush charged Rs 15 crore for the role, and Kriti Sanon received Rs 5-6 crore.
Tere Ishq Mein: Box Office Collection
Dhanush’s high-profile latest Tamil movie, Tere Ishq Mein, opened at Rs 14.75 crore. It is too early to confirm if Dhanush’s movie will surpass his Raanjhanaa success a decade ago.
Tere Ishq Mein: Ratings
According to IMDB, Tere Ishq Mein receives 7.2 ratings.
Disclaimer
The information provided above, including cast details, storyline, budget figures and box office numbers for Tere Ishq Mein, is sourced from publicly available reports, media articles and industry estimates. Actual figures may vary as official data is released. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.