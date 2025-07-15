Tesla India Showroom: How Model 3 & Y Stack Up Against Audi, BMW & Mercedes EVs
Tesla has officially launched its first showroom in India, located in Mumbai’s BKC. The store showcases the Model 3 and Model Y, signaling Tesla’s aggressive entry into the Indian EV market. This move is expected to pave the way for local manufacturing and an expanded charging network.
Tesla's Grand Indian Debut
Prime Location in Mumbai
Situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the country's most premium business hub, the showroom aims to entice India's premium consumers as well as tech-savvy audience.
Inside the Futuristic Showroom
The showroom showcases Tesla's high-tech minimalist interiors with touch screens that customers can experience and see Tesla's advanced technology and design firsthand.
Prioritizing the Model 3 and Model Y
Tesla is featuring its top-selling Model 3 and Model Y at the Mumbai store. The two cars are expected to be the first to hit Indian roads. Prices will likely begin at ₹50 lakh for the Model 3 and ₹70 lakh for the Model Y, depending on import duty and variants.
Charging Infrastructure Hints
While specifics are under wraps, Tesla's foray also points to increased Supercharger infrastructure in India to make EV adoption easier.
Massive Hype Amongst Fans & Industry
Tesla's Mumbai outlet itself has created a buzz already, drawing EV fans and car watchers eager to see how the company makes its mark on India's EV market.
Disclaimer
Details on Tesla models, prices, and specifications are based on initial reports and may change. For the latest official information, please visit Tesla’s website or contact authorized Tesla representatives in India.