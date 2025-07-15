LIVE TV
  • Tesla India Showroom: How Model 3 & Y Stack Up Against Audi, BMW & Mercedes EVs

Tesla India Showroom: How Model 3 & Y Stack Up Against Audi, BMW & Mercedes EVs

Tesla has officially launched its first showroom in India, located in Mumbai’s BKC. The store showcases the Model 3 and Model Y, signaling Tesla’s aggressive entry into the Indian EV market. This move is expected to pave the way for local manufacturing and an expanded charging network.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Tesla India Showroom: How Model 3 & Y Stack Up Against Audi, BMW & Mercedes EVs - Photo Gallery
1/7

Tesla's Grand Indian Debut

Tesla opened its first store in India officially, choosing Mumbai's high-end BKC precinct to mark the occasion. The move is the EV giant's sincere foray into India.

2/7

Prime Location in Mumbai

Situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the country's most premium business hub, the showroom aims to entice India's premium consumers as well as tech-savvy audience.

3/7

Inside the Futuristic Showroom

The showroom showcases Tesla's high-tech minimalist interiors with touch screens that customers can experience and see Tesla's advanced technology and design firsthand.

4/7

Prioritizing the Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla is featuring its top-selling Model 3 and Model Y at the Mumbai store. The two cars are expected to be the first to hit Indian roads. Prices will likely begin at ₹50 lakh for the Model 3 and ₹70 lakh for the Model Y, depending on import duty and variants.

5/7

Charging Infrastructure Hints

While specifics are under wraps, Tesla's foray also points to increased Supercharger infrastructure in India to make EV adoption easier.

6/7

Massive Hype Amongst Fans & Industry

Tesla's Mumbai outlet itself has created a buzz already, drawing EV fans and car watchers eager to see how the company makes its mark on India's EV market.

7/7

Disclaimer

Details on Tesla models, prices, and specifications are based on initial reports and may change. For the latest official information, please visit Tesla’s website or contact authorized Tesla representatives in India.

