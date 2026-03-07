Thaai Kizhavi OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection

The Tamil comedy film Thaayi Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, is also performing strongly at the box office. According to data from Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 2.65 crore on its first day (Friday). Its earnings witnessed a significant jump on Sunday, when it collected Rs 6.15 crore. The movie went on to earn Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.70 crore on Tuesday, and approximately Rs 2.20 crore on Wednesday. On its eighth day, the film added around Rs 2.50 crore, bringing its total box office collection to about Rs 25.50 crore.