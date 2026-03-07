Thaai Kizhavi OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama
Radhika Sarathkumar returns in a powerful rural avatar that has already sparked curiosity among fans. Thaai Kizhavi promises emotional drama and unexpected humor in one compelling story. With OTT rights secured and buzz growing, viewers are eager to know when they can stream it at home. From release date to storyline details, here’s everything you need to know about the film Thaai Kizhavi box office collection, OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.
Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection
The Tamil comedy film Thaayi Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, is also performing strongly at the box office. According to data from Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 2.65 crore on its first day (Friday). Its earnings witnessed a significant jump on Sunday, when it collected Rs 6.15 crore. The movie went on to earn Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.70 crore on Tuesday, and approximately Rs 2.20 crore on Wednesday. On its eighth day, the film added around Rs 2.50 crore, bringing its total box office collection to about Rs 25.50 crore.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date
An exact OTT premiere date has not been officially announced yet. Industry reports suggest streaming may begin after its theatrical run, possibly late March 2026.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
JioHotstar holds the digital streaming rights. It is also expected to be available via OTTplay Premium after release.
Thaai Kizhavi Cast
Main cast:
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Singam Puli
Arul Doss
Bala Saravanan
Munishkanth
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca
Thaai Kizhavi Story
The film revolves around a fearless elderly woman in a rural village whose personality intimidates locals. It portrays village life, family dynamics, customs, and conflicts. The narrative blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments. The story highlights rural values and strong women characters.