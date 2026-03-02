Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama | Date, Platform, Cast & Story Details Inside
Radhika Sarathkumar returns in a powerful rural avatar that has already sparked curiosity among fans. Thaai Kizhavi promises emotional drama and unexpected humor in one compelling story. With OTT rights secured and buzz growing, viewers are eager to know when they can stream it at home. From release date to storyline details, here’s everything you need to know about the film Thaai Kizhavi.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date
An exact OTT premiere date has not been officially announced yet. Industry reports suggest streaming may begin after its theatrical run, possibly late March 2026.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
JioHotstar holds the digital streaming rights. It is also expected to be available via OTTplay Premium after release.
Thaai Kizhavi Cast
Main cast:
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Singam Puli
Arul Doss
Bala Saravanan
Munishkanth
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca
Thaai Kizhavi Story
The film revolves around a fearless elderly woman in a rural village whose personality intimidates locals. It portrays village life, family dynamics, customs, and conflicts. The narrative blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments. The story highlights rural values and strong women characters.
Thaai Kizhavi Languages Available
Original language: Tamil
Dubbed versions have not been officially confirmed.
Subtitles are expected when it streams digitally.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.