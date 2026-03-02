LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama | Date, Platform, Cast & Story Details Inside

Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama | Date, Platform, Cast & Story Details Inside

Radhika Sarathkumar returns in a powerful rural avatar that has already sparked curiosity among fans. Thaai Kizhavi promises emotional drama and unexpected humor in one compelling story. With OTT rights secured and buzz growing, viewers are eager to know when they can stream it at home. From release date to storyline details, here’s everything you need to know about the film Thaai Kizhavi.

Published By: Published: March 2, 2026 13:37:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date
1/6
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Radhika Sarathkumar's Tamil Drama | Date, Platform, Cast & Story Details Inside

Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date

An exact OTT premiere date has not been officially announced yet. Industry reports suggest streaming may begin after its theatrical run, possibly late March 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
2/6

Thaai Kizhavi OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?

JioHotstar holds the digital streaming rights. It is also expected to be available via OTTplay Premium after release.

Thaai Kizhavi Cast
3/6

Thaai Kizhavi Cast

Main cast:
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Singam Puli
Arul Doss
Bala Saravanan
Munishkanth
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca

You Might Be Interested In
qThaai Kizhavi Story
4/6

Thaai Kizhavi Story

The film revolves around a fearless elderly woman in a rural village whose personality intimidates locals. It portrays village life, family dynamics, customs, and conflicts. The narrative blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments. The story highlights rural values and strong women characters.

Thaai Kizhavi Languages Available
5/6

Thaai Kizhavi Languages Available

Original language: Tamil
Dubbed versions have not been officially confirmed.
Subtitles are expected when it streams digitally.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS