Thalavara OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast, Story, Plot & More

The much-anticipated Malayalam movie Thalavara is all set to make its OTT debut with a heartfelt storyline. After its succesful theaterical run since August 22, 2025, the movie established a space in the heart of fans. Directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the film features warmth, humour, and introspection. Here’s all you need to know about Thalavara OTT release date, straming platform, cast, story, and plot and more.