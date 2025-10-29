Thalavara OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast, Story, Plot & More
The much-anticipated Malayalam movie Thalavara is all set to make its OTT debut with a heartfelt storyline. After its succesful theaterical run since August 22, 2025, the movie established a space in the heart of fans. Directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the film features warmth, humour, and introspection. Here’s all you need to know about Thalavara OTT release date, straming platform, cast, story, and plot and more.
Thalavara OTT Release Date
Thalavara is going to release on OTT platform on 29 October, 2025. The Indian Malayalam-langugage coming-of-age drama film directed by Akhil Anilkumar.
Thalavara OTT Release Platform
Thalavara which hit theaters on August 22, is now available to watch on Amazon Prme Video. The movie offers a distinctive stroy and a realistic social impact of appearance-based prejudice.
Thalavara Cast
Thalavara cast involves, Arjun Ashokan in the lead role alongside Revathy Sarma who is making debut with this movie. Ashokan, Devadarshini Chetan, Sharath Sabha, and more are other cast members.
Thalavara Story
Thalavara revolves around a young man living with vitiligo comes from a lower social background. Despite facing social prejudice and personal insecurities, he remains full of hope.
Why Watch Thalavara?
Thalavara is a feel-good drama which is all about hope, transformation, social acceptance, and self worth.
Disclaimer
Release schedules and platform availability are subject to change by the filmmakers or OTT providers. We recommend checking official sources