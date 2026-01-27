LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The 50 Show: Meet the 5 Hottest Female Contestants Stealing the Spotlight

The 50 Show: Meet the 5 Hottest Female Contestants Stealing the Spotlight

The 50 brings together some of the most talked about reality stars but a few female contestants stand out for their glamour, confidence, and screen presence. From bold personalities to stunning style, these top five hottest women are grabbing eyeballs and dominating conversations.

Published By: Published: January 27, 2026 17:00:25 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nikki Tamboli
1/6
The 50 Show: Meet the 5 Hottest Female Contestants Stealing the Spotlight

Nikki Tamboli

She is Known for her bold fashion and outspoken attitude. Nikki Tamboli commands attention instantly. Her sizzling presence makes her one of the hottest contestants on the show.

You Might Be Interested In
Natalia Janoszek
2/6
.

Natalia Janoszek

With an international vibe and modern fashion sense, Natalia Janoszek adds global glamour. Her unique presence makes her one of the most stylish contestants.

Nehal Chudasama
3/6
Pc: Instagram

Nehal Chudasama

Former Miss Universe India contestant Nehal Chudasama blends elegance with fierce individuality. Her poised charm and striking looks make her a standout on The 50.

You Might Be Interested In
Divyaa Agarwal
4/6

Divyaa Agarwal

Reality show queen Divyaa Agarwal brings confidence, experience and bold screen presence. From Splitsvilla to Bigg Boss OTT, she remains one of the most glamorous faces on The 50.

Yuvika Chaudhary
5/6

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary is an actress who appeared on Bigg Boss 9, where she met Prince Narula, whom she later married. After staying away from the spotlight for a while, she returns with The 50. Her presence brings nostalgia and a familiar charm to the show.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is created for entertainment and informational purposes only. All images featured here are sourced from publicly available platforms, official social media accounts, and promotional materials.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS