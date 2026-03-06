The Boys Final Season Trailer Out: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform And Everything To Know Before The Explosive Finale
The wait is over as The Boys returns for its explosive final season on Prime Video this April, pitting Butcher’s viral vendetta against Homelander’s terrifying quest for absolute, immortal rule.
Release Date and OTT Platform
The final season premieres on Prime Video on April 8, 2026, starting with a two-episode debut. It will follow a weekly release schedule every Wednesday, leading to the grand series finale on May 20, 2026.
The Plot: A "Supe-led" Regime
Picking up after the dark Season 4 finale, the story finds the world under Homelander’s authoritarian rule. With President Calhoun as his puppet, Homelander is rounding up "dissidents" into Freedom Camps, which is exactly where Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie begin the season.
Butcher’s Final Mission
Billy Butcher has gone full "scorched earth." Now influenced by his Kessler persona and armed with the anti-Supe virus, his goal has shifted from just killing Homelander to wiping out every Supe on Earth. The trailer suggests he is the one to finally reassemble the scattered team for a last stand.
New Cast Additions
The cast expands with a major Supernatural reunion as Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join in high-stakes mystery roles. Additionally, Daveed Diggs makes his debut as "Oh-Father," a powerful new Supe who appears to be a key player in the final war.
High Stakes and Fatalities
With the story reaching its definitive end, showrunners have confirmed that no character is safe and major deaths will occur early on. The season promises 8 episodes of "gory, epic, and moist" chaos as the long-running feud between Butcher and Homelander finally explodes.