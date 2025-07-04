The Bride’s 7 Powerful Promises: Discover the Untold Truth Behind Each Wedding Vow

Wedding season is in full swing, and we’re sure your calendar is packed with back-to-back invites! But in the midst of all the glitz, music, and celebrations, have you ever paused to reflect on the deeper meaning behind those age-old traditions? Take the saat phere, for example — the seven sacred rounds that a bride and groom take around the holy fire. Ever wondered what each of those seven vows truly represents and why they hold such immense significance in a marriage