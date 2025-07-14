The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon
July’s Buck Moon lights up the night sky, offering a dazzling celestial show. Discover what makes it special, the best times to watch, and how to capture it.
What is the Buck Moon?
The July full moon is referred to as the Buck Moon, named from the period when the male deer form new antlers, representing strength and renewal in nature.
When to Watch
The Buck Moon will be most radiant tonight. Head outdoors soon after moonrise to see a stunning, golden show that becomes increasingly silvery as it rises higher in the sky.
Why So Special?
This Buck Moon is not a supermoon but will appear a bit larger and brighter than normal since it is closer to Earth's orbit.
Ideal Time to See It
Observe the Buck Moon shortly after the sun sets. The higher the moon rises, the paler it is, so the early evening view of a full moon is truly lovely.
A Treat for Stargazers
Apart from the moon, find Saturn on the horizon. Its gentle glow with the full moon creates a lovely night sky.
Simple to Shoot
Want to capture it? Take a tripod, low ISO, and manual focus. Even a steady mode smartphone can capture beautiful Buck Moon shots.
When's the next one?
Missed it? No need to worry. The next full moon, the Sturgeon Moon occurs in August. Put it on your calendar for another enchanted night beneath the stars.
This content is for informational and educational purposes only. Astronomical dates and visibility may vary by location.