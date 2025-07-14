LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon

July’s Buck Moon lights up the night sky, offering a dazzling celestial show. Discover what makes it special, the best times to watch, and how to capture it.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
1/7

What is the Buck Moon?

The July full moon is referred to as the Buck Moon, named from the period when the male deer form new antlers, representing strength and renewal in nature.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
2/7

When to Watch

The Buck Moon will be most radiant tonight. Head outdoors soon after moonrise to see a stunning, golden show that becomes increasingly silvery as it rises higher in the sky.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
3/7

Why So Special?

This Buck Moon is not a supermoon but will appear a bit larger and brighter than normal since it is closer to Earth's orbit.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
4/7

Ideal Time to See It

Observe the Buck Moon shortly after the sun sets. The higher the moon rises, the paler it is, so the early evening view of a full moon is truly lovely.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
5/7

A Treat for Stargazers

Apart from the moon, find Saturn on the horizon. Its gentle glow with the full moon creates a lovely night sky.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
6/7

Simple to Shoot

Want to capture it? Take a tripod, low ISO, and manual focus. Even a steady mode smartphone can capture beautiful Buck Moon shots.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image
7/7

When's the next one?

Missed it? No need to worry. The next full moon, the Sturgeon Moon occurs in August. Put it on your calendar for another enchanted night beneath the stars.

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. Astronomical dates and visibility may vary by location.

The Buck Moon: When and How to Watch July’s Stunning Full Moon - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?