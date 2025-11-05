The Chair Company OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tim Robinson’s Comedy Drama

LIVE TV
The Chair Company is creating quite a stir on social media with its sharp humour and relatable storyline. The show’s quirky characters, witty dialogue, and satirical take on workplace politics have struck a chord with viewers. Fans are calling it one of the most entertaining releases of the year. Here’s The Chair Company OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and story.

The Chair Company Release Date
The Chair Company Release Date

The Chair company premiered on October 12, 2025, and has since been winning hearts with its blend of humor, drama, and satire. The series quickly gained traction among viewers for its engaging storyline.

The Chair Company Streaming Platform
The Chair Company Streaming Platform

The Chair Company has been released on HBO Max, and the quirky comedy drama is available to watch on JioHotstar in India.

When to Watch New Episiodes of The Chair Company?
When to Watch New Episodes of The Chair Company?

Viewers can watch The Chair Company's new episodes every Monday at 7:35 AM. So far, four episodes have been released.

The Chair Company Story
The Chair Company Story

The TV show, The Chair Company, follows a man named Roninson investigating a conspiracy after an embarrassing workplace incident.

The Chair Company Cast
The Chair Company Cast

The Chair Company cast includes Tim Robinson, Zuleyma Guevara, Eileen Noonan, Joseph Tudisco, Will Price, Sophia Lillis, Carole Denise Jones, and more.

The Chair Company Rating
The Chair Company Rating

The Chair Company has bounced back to the number two spot on the U.S. HBO Max Top 10 list after ranking third. Only after releasing four episodes, The Chair Company has earned a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning the “Certified-Fresh” label.

