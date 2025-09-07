LIVE TV
The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Beats Bollywood Films in India?

The Conjuring: Last Rites released on September 5,2025 and is already ruling the box office! It is beating Bollywood movies released at the same time, surprising many Bollywood fans. Hollywood horror continues to rule the Indian cinema with its jump scares. Here is the information about how The Conjuring: Last Rites is beating movies like Baaghi 4:

Breaking records on opening day
1/8

Breaking records on opening day

This movie made collection of around ₹17-18 crore, marking the biggest horror opening ever in India. It outpaced Baaghi 4 which earned just ₹12 crore and defeated other new Bollywood releases like The Bengal Files.

Day 2 collection of The Conjuring: last rites
2/8

Day 2 collection of The Conjuring: last rites

On Day two, the film brought in ₹17.5 crore more and took the total to ₹35 crore over the weekend.

Advance Booking of The Conjuring: last rites
3/8

Advance Booking of The Conjuring: last rites

This film sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance across top national chains. In contrast, Baaghi 4 only managed around 60,000 advance tickets.

Why is Conjuring so hyped up in India?
4/8

Why is Conjuring so hyped up in India?

The Conjuring franchise remains the highest-grossing horror series in India due to its consistent popularity compared to Bollywood horror, which often lack similar reach of execution.

Conjuring 2 Box Office Collection
5/8

Conjuring 2 Box Office Collection

The Conjuring 2 earned ₹19.8 crore over its opening weekend. It already outdone Bollywood competition in 2016 with this part.

Audience Preferences
6/8

Audience Preferences

Horror franchises with established fanbases like The Conjuring are capturing more attention than niche Bollywood horror attempts.

Hollywood's influence on India
7/8

Hollywood's influence on India

The Conjuring's dominance is showing Hollywood's increasing influence in India. This could be a wake up call for Bollywood to improve its storytelling.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

