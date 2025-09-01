The Deadliest Race Event In The World, See Pictures Inside

In addition to being one of the oldest races in motorsport history, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) is also arguably the most hazardous. This event, which has been held annually since 1907 on the 37.7 mile Snaefell Mountain Course, follows public roads lined with dry stone walls, telegraph poles, curbs, and homes, creating an unimaginably hazardous high speed ally for the courageous riders. The race’s heritage was also shaped by historical disasters. Giacomo Agostini, another champion, refused to return after Gilberto Parlotti’s death in 1972, and the TT was eventually removed off the World Championship schedule in 1976.