  The Family Man Season 3 Similar 7 Thriller Series on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar You Should Watch Before It Releases

The Family Man Season 3 Similar 7 Thriller Series on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar You Should Watch Before It Releases

The Family Man is one of India’s most loved spy thrillers with a perfect blend of humor, action and realism through Srikant Tiwari’s double life as a secret agent and family man. While you wait for its release, here’s a list of 6 spy and action series that will keep you entertained for a long time.

October 28, 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Special OPS on Disney+ Hotstar
1/7

Special OPS on Disney+ Hotstar

It is known for its sharp writing, realistic portrayal and sharp writing. This series also expands into Special OPS 1.5, exploring Singh's younger days- a treat for thriller buffs.

Bard of Blood on Netflix
2/7

Bard of Blood on Netflix

In this show, Emraan Hashmi delivers a gripping performance as Kabir Anand, a literature teacher-turned-RAW agent pulled back into action.

Tanaav on SonyLIV
3/7

Tanaav on SonyLIV

It is a blend of gritty realism with emotional storytelling. It shows how violence affects both sides. It is a must-watch for those who love The Family Man's blend of personal dilemmas and patriotism.

The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar
4/7

The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar

It is a slick adaptation of the British original, with stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It's full of high-end visuals, stylish direction and exotic locations.

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video
5/7

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video

It is a spy thriller with lead Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It is a blend of intense action sequences, emotional subplots and futuristic tech.

Slow Horses on Apple TV+
6/7

Slow Horses on Apple TV+

It is a British series with dark humor and intelligence work. It is a perfect balance of spy tension and unexpected heroism.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

