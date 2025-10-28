The Family Man Season 3 Similar 7 Thriller Series on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar You Should Watch Before It Releases
The Family Man is one of India’s most loved spy thrillers with a perfect blend of humor, action and realism through Srikant Tiwari’s double life as a secret agent and family man. While you wait for its release, here’s a list of 6 spy and action series that will keep you entertained for a long time.
Special OPS on Disney+ Hotstar
It is known for its sharp writing, realistic portrayal and sharp writing. This series also expands into Special OPS 1.5, exploring Singh's younger days- a treat for thriller buffs.
Bard of Blood on Netflix
In this show, Emraan Hashmi delivers a gripping performance as Kabir Anand, a literature teacher-turned-RAW agent pulled back into action.
Tanaav on SonyLIV
It is a blend of gritty realism with emotional storytelling. It shows how violence affects both sides. It is a must-watch for those who love The Family Man's blend of personal dilemmas and patriotism.
The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar
It is a slick adaptation of the British original, with stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It's full of high-end visuals, stylish direction and exotic locations.
Citadel on Amazon Prime Video
It is a spy thriller with lead Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It is a blend of intense action sequences, emotional subplots and futuristic tech.
Slow Horses on Apple TV+
It is a British series with dark humor and intelligence work. It is a perfect balance of spy tension and unexpected heroism.
