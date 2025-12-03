The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot- ‘Peepli Live’ Director’s Grand Return
‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release, and excitement is high as the director of Peepli Live, Anusha Rizvi, is making a powerful comeback with this comedy-drama. Packed with sharp humour, quirky characters, and a storyline rooted in small-town chaos, the film promises to deliver the same satirical charm audiences loved earlier.
The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT
Here’s The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date, platform, cast, story, plot, and everything you need to know.
The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date
The Great Shamsuddin Family is all set to make its OTT debut on December 12, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi’s much-talked-about return to comedy after 14 years.
The Great Shamsuddin Family Streaming Platform
The Great Shamsuddin Family is going to premiere on JioHotstar, showing a quirky family drama, packed with satire and heartfelt moments.
The Great Shamsuddin Family Cast
The Great Shamsuddin Family cast includes Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni, Purab Kohli, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi, Joyeeta Dutta, Nishank Verma, Manisha Gupta, Rana Pratap Senger, Anushka Bannerjee, and others.
The Great Shamsuddin Family Story
Bani Ahmed, portrayed by Kritika Kamra, sees her world thrown into chaos when she has just twelve hours to finish an important application. As the clock ticks down, her large family suddenly shows up at her doorstep, unleashing a flood of emotions, tensions, and chaos.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article, including the OTT release date, platform, cast and storyline details, is based on publicly available sources and official announcements at the time of writing. Any changes made by the filmmakers or streaming platforms may not be immediately reflected. Viewers are advised to verify details from official OTT platforms for the most accurate updates.