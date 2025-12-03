LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot- ‘Peepli Live’ Director’s Grand Return

The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot- ‘Peepli Live’ Director’s Grand Return

‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’  is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release, and excitement is high as the director of Peepli Live, Anusha Rizvi, is making a powerful comeback with this comedy-drama. Packed with sharp humour, quirky characters, and a storyline rooted in small-town chaos, the film promises to deliver the same satirical charm audiences loved earlier.

By: Last Updated: December 3, 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT
1/6

The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT

Here’s The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date, platform, cast, story, plot, and everything you need to know.

The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date
2/6

The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date

The Great Shamsuddin Family is all set to make its OTT debut on December 12, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi’s much-talked-about return to comedy after 14 years.

The Great Shamsuddin Family Streaming Platform
3/6

The Great Shamsuddin Family Streaming Platform

The Great Shamsuddin Family is going to premiere on JioHotstar, showing a quirky family drama, packed with satire and heartfelt moments.

The Great Shamsuddin Family Cast
4/6

The Great Shamsuddin Family Cast

The Great Shamsuddin Family cast includes Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni, Purab Kohli, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi, Joyeeta Dutta, Nishank Verma, Manisha Gupta, Rana Pratap Senger, Anushka Bannerjee, and others.

The Great Shamsuddin Family Story
5/6

The Great Shamsuddin Family Story

Bani Ahmed, portrayed by Kritika Kamra, sees her world thrown into chaos when she has just twelve hours to finish an important application. As the clock ticks down, her large family suddenly shows up at her doorstep, unleashing a flood of emotions, tensions, and chaos.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article, including the OTT release date, platform, cast and storyline details, is based on publicly available sources and official announcements at the time of writing. Any changes made by the filmmakers or streaming platforms may not be immediately reflected. Viewers are advised to verify details from official OTT platforms for the most accurate updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS