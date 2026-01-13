LIVE TV
  • The Hidden Reason You Can’t Focus, And How to Fix It

The Hidden Reason You Can’t Focus, And How to Fix It

Struggling to focus despite good sleep? Here’s how hidden health, diet, and lifestyle factors cause brain fog and simple ways to fix it, explained by Dr Uma Darji.

When Sleep Isn’t the Real Problem
1/9

When Sleep Isn’t the Real Problem

You may sleep eight hours and still feel unfocused. This often signals an underlying issue beyond rest, such as nutrient gaps, poor fuelling, or constant mental overload affecting how your brain actually performs.

Your Body Might Be Asking for Help
2/9

Your Body Might Be Asking for Help

Low hydration, iron, vitamin B12, thyroid imbalance, or unstable blood sugar can quietly reduce concentration. These issues limit oxygen and energy delivery to the brain, making focus difficult even with enough sleep.

Brain Fog Isn’t Always Mental
3/9

Brain Fog Isn’t Always Mental

Many people assume distraction is psychological. In reality, physical health plays a major role. When the body lacks essentials, the brain struggles to stay alert, process information, and maintain attention.

What You Eat Shapes Your Focus
4/9

What You Eat Shapes Your Focus

Relying on caffeine and refined carbs causes energy crashes. Balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats provide steady fuel, helping the brain stay sharp, calm, and focused throughout the day.

Multitasking Is Draining Your Brain
5/9

Multitasking Is Draining Your Brain

Switching tasks constantly overloads your attention system. Focusing on one task at a time allows deeper thinking, better memory, and less mental fatigue, improving productivity without longer working hours.

Screens Don’t Let Your Brain Rest
6/9

Screens Don’t Let Your Brain Rest

Continuous screen exposure keeps the brain overstimulated. Short, screen-free breaks help reset attention, reduce mental exhaustion, and improve your ability to return to tasks with clearer focus.

When Focus Issues Need Medical Attention
7/9

When Focus Issues Need Medical Attention

If poor concentration lasts weeks or disrupts work and daily life, it may signal conditions like ADHD, depression, or sleep disorders. A doctor can help identify and address the real cause.

Don’t Ignore Persistent Brain Fog
8/9

Don’t Ignore Persistent Brain Fog

As Dr Uma Darji explains, focus problems are often fixable once the root cause is identified. Paying attention to your body, habits, and health checks can restore clarity and mental energy.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

