The Kerala Story 2 Actress Ulka Gupta’s Top 5 Explosive Controversies Linked to the Film That SHOCKED Fans | Know More

Ulka Gupta was born on 12 April 1997, is an Indian actress known for her roles in television and films famously starring as the young Rani Lakshmi bai in Jhansi Ki Rani. She began her career as a child artist and has appeared in various Tollywood, Bollywood and Marathi projects including Andhra Pori and Traffic. She has been involved in a few notable controversies and headline making moments in the Indian television industry.