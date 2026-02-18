The Kerala Story 2 Actress Ulka Gupta’s Top 5 Explosive Controversies Linked to the Film That SHOCKED Fans | Know More
Ulka Gupta was born on 12 April 1997, is an Indian actress known for her roles in television and films famously starring as the young Rani Lakshmi bai in Jhansi Ki Rani. She began her career as a child artist and has appeared in various Tollywood, Bollywood and Marathi projects including Andhra Pori and Traffic. She has been involved in a few notable controversies and headline making moments in the Indian television industry.
Starring in The Kerala Story 2 (2026)
The teaser and trailer for the sequel, released in early 2026, sparked an immediate national debate. Ulka stars alongside Aditi Bhatia in a narrative that claims India could become an Islamic state in 25 years. While some view it as highlighting hidden truths, many critics and netizens have labeled it as electoral propaganda.
Rejection Due to Skin Tone
Ulka has been vocal about the systemic colorism she faced as a child actor. She revealed being rejected for many roles because of her dark skin tone, often being told she was "not apt" despite her success in Jhansi Ki Rani. She famously turned down fairness cream endorsements twice, citing they promote harmful social notions.
"Mental Torture" and Contract Dispute (2013)
In 2013, Ulka was replaced by Helly Shah in the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi due to alleged "unprofessionalism" and interference from her father. Ulka retaliated by stating she was mentally tortured by the production house, forced to work 20-hour days, and denied time for her studies.
Refusal of Exclusive Contracts
She famously turned down an "exclusive contract" with Star Plus for the show Sher Dil Shergil, as it would have prevented her from working with other channels or pursuing films.
Mayawati Biopic Exit
She was originally cast to play a young Mayawati in a biopic titled Behenji. However, she opted out due to significant ambiguity from the producers and their failure to provide a formal contract despite announcing shooting dates.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and media reports. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.