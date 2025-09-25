The Ladakh Controversy: Why The Union Government Is Stubborn To Grant Ladakh Statehood? ANSWERED In Pics

Violent protests erupted in Ladakh recently, leaving four people dead and many others injured. Demonstrators demanding statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule targeted a BJP office, setting it on fire. Police responded by firing tear gas shells on September 24, which escalated tensions and triggered a massive shutdown in Leh, organized by the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB). The clashes between protesters and security forces injured over 30 people.

Before the violence, the protests had been ongoing for more than two weeks. Locals have been pushing for statehood and pressing the central government to implement the Sixth Schedule, which grants tribal areas greater administrative autonomy and allows communities to participate in local governance. These demands have roots in a longer struggle, as residents have campaigned for statehood for over three years.

Ladakh became a separate Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Unlike Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh has no legislative assembly and is administered directly by the central government through a Lieutenant Governor appointed by the President of India. While many initially welcomed the UT status, including social activist Sonam Wangchuk, concerns quickly arose about a political vacuum. Residents felt that the absence of a local assembly limited their ability to govern themselves and safeguard regional interests.

Locals also raised concerns about shrinking job opportunities, weakening land rights, and reduced protections under the Union Territory framework. Frustration over these issues fueled widespread protests and hunger strikes. Notably, for the first time, Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil communities united under a single platform, the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, demanding full statehood for Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk, known for his activism and social work, has been a prominent supporter of the peaceful protests, urging the youth to voice their demands while promoting dialogue with the central government.

Is There a Solution?

