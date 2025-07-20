LIVE TV
The Many Faces of Naseeruddin Shah: A Cinematic Journey

Naseeruddin Shah has been one of the most versatile and talented actors in India for a very long time now. He is praised for his on screen work ranging from conflicted protagonists to chilling antagonists to even quirky mentors and reflective poets. His work has been an inspiration for people and have taught them the importance of dedication and patience. Having an acting career for more than 40 years, he has proved his versatility and passion in many movies. This list walks you through some of the best known works of Naseeruddin Shah. 

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Aakrosh (1980)

Shah plays a helpless lawyer in this harrowing courtroom drama highlighting systemic injustice. His quiet intensity contrasts powerfully with Om Puri’s silence, offering a chilling look at rural oppression and caste violence.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

This cult satire sees Shah as a bumbling photographer exposing corruption. His comic timing, alongside the film’s absurd humour and political undertones, makes it one of India’s smartest comedies ever.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Masoom (1983)

As a father torn between love and guilt, Shah’s poignant performance in this emotional drama about infidelity and innocence is both heart-wrenching and empathetic, making it a timeless family classic.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/5

A Wednesday! (2008)

In this gripping thriller, Shah delivers a masterclass as an ordinary man with extraordinary motives, challenging bureaucracy and terrorism through a tense monologue that anchors the film’s emotional and moral weight.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Naseeruddin Shah plays a flamboyant, aging filmmaker opposite Vidya Balan, portraying desire, denial, and the complexities of fame in this bold, biographical drama inspired by Silk Smitha’s life.

