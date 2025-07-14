LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!!

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!!

The photo gallery highlights Bollywood Love Stories that feature character with disabilities, showing how love can thrive beyond physical and mental limitations.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
1/7

Black

A bone beyond barriers
This story of a deaf and blind girl, and her teacher who helps her communicate with the world. The emotional connection between them is portraying love in the purest form.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
2/7

Barfi

Unspoken love, unbreakable bond
Ranbir Kapoor plays a hearing and speech impaired man who forms a relationship with Jhilmil, and autistic girl. This movie shows that love doesn't need words.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
3/7

Margarita with a straw

Love and self acceptance
A young woman with cerebral palsy, this movie explores her journey through love and sexuality. It challenges with societal norms and shows that people with disabilities deserve love too.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
4/7

Saadma

Love that transcends memory
A women suffering from retrograde ammesia who mentally reverts to a child like state. Kamal Haasan's cares her with tenderness and devotion.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
5/7

Taare zameen par

No romantic, but unconditional love
A deep emotional connection between a dyslexic child and his teacher. This film is a love letter to patience and empathy.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
6/7

Koshish

A marriage of silent strength
This movie portrays a deaf mute couple who navigate life's hardships together. Their love, built in mutual respect breaks stereotypes and remains the emotional portryals of disability and romance.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image
7/7

My name is khan

Love in the face of prejudice
A man with Asperger's syndrome, who falls in love with Mandira. This movie shows the cultural and emotional challenges, proving that acceptance are the foundations of lasting love.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for entertainment and informational purposes only.

The Most Powerful Bollywood Love Stories Featuring Disabled Disability: Most inspiring stories Say Yes!! - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?