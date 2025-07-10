- Home>
- Photos»
- The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic
The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic
Koffee with Karan has become known for its no-filter conversations, where celebrities often make unexpected confessions. Its informal and playful setting encourages guests to open up, leading to viral moments that keep audiences hooked season after season.
Deepika and Ranveer's Bedroom Banter
In season 7, Deepika Padukone playfully revealed intimate details about her marriage Ranveer Singh. This episode gave a steamy yet humorous vibe.
Emraan Hashmi's Savage Reply
He was asked about who needs acting lessons, he said "Aishwarya Rai", and called Mallika Sherawat a " bad kisser".
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Living With Ranbir
Before they were married, Alia Bhatt openly admitted she was living with Ranbir Kapoor. Her reveal broke the usual hush around live in relationships in Bollywood.
Vivek Oberoi's Explosive Past Reveal
He addressed the infamous press conference he held against Salman Khan, admitting it hurt his career. His bold confession gave a new look.
Sara Ali Khan's Crush Confession
Sara admitted to having crush on Kartik Aaryan, leading to fan frenzy. Her honesty made it one of the most viral moments.
Vijay Deverkonda's "Sex Symbol" Tag
Vijay didn't shy away from questions about sex and relationships. He hinted at a romance with Rashmika Mandanna, and confirmed his "no strings attached", keeping things light and cool.
Janhvi and Sara's Budget Travel Story
Both surprised everyone by revealing they once traveled together on shoestring budget to kedarnath.
Disclaimer: The information provided is from publicly available data.