LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic

Koffee with Karan has become known for its no-filter conversations, where celebrities often make unexpected confessions. Its informal and playful setting encourages guests to open up, leading to viral moments that keep audiences hooked season after season.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
1/7

Deepika and Ranveer's Bedroom Banter

In season 7, Deepika Padukone playfully revealed intimate details about her marriage Ranveer Singh. This episode gave a steamy yet humorous vibe.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
2/7

Emraan Hashmi's Savage Reply

He was asked about who needs acting lessons, he said "Aishwarya Rai", and called Mallika Sherawat a " bad kisser".

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
3/7

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Living With Ranbir

Before they were married, Alia Bhatt openly admitted she was living with Ranbir Kapoor. Her reveal broke the usual hush around live in relationships in Bollywood.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
4/7

Vivek Oberoi's Explosive Past Reveal

He addressed the infamous press conference he held against Salman Khan, admitting it hurt his career. His bold confession gave a new look.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
5/7

Sara Ali Khan's Crush Confession

Sara admitted to having crush on Kartik Aaryan, leading to fan frenzy. Her honesty made it one of the most viral moments.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
6/7

Vijay Deverkonda's "Sex Symbol" Tag

Vijay didn't shy away from questions about sex and relationships. He hinted at a romance with Rashmika Mandanna, and confirmed his "no strings attached", keeping things light and cool.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image
7/7

Janhvi and Sara's Budget Travel Story

Both surprised everyone by revealing they once traveled together on shoestring budget to kedarnath.

Disclaimer: The information provided is from publicly available data.

The most shocking confessions on Koffee with Karan: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, Unapologetic - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?