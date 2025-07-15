The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics
July 2025 has been a rollercoaster of headlines for India, from delivering groundbreaking achievements in sports and space to shocking incidents and critical national debates, the month has unfolded like a dramatic script. Dive into our visual timeline to relive the moments that defined India’s July, showcasing everything from viral network outages and historic sports victories to natural challenges and somber revelations.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Launches With A Bang
The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic was successfully launched in Bengaluru on July 5th, crowning the Olympic champion himself. This marked India's first-ever gold-level javelin meet, becoming a national sensation.
Jio Outage Sends Users Into Frenzy
Reliance Jio experienced a major nationwide disruption on July 6th, impacting 5G and mobile services across several cities. Over 11,000 complaints were logged, causing significant business and social media disruptions for users.
Monsoon Turbulence Across North India
Heavy monsoon rains consistently impacted North India, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This led to widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and heightened flood risk alerts, prompting national discussions on urban resilience.
Historic India Women’s T20I Series Win In England
Smriti Mandhana’s side secured India’s first-ever T20I series victory on English soil on July 9th, clinching a dominant 3-1 lead. This historic win mirrored India's iconic 1999 Test series triumph, exactly 26 years ago.
Tragic Demise of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav In Gurugram
Former national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav tragically passed away in Gurugram on July 10. She was shot dead by her own father. The incident is under police investigation, sending shockwaves across India.
Political & Health Headlines
:July 10 saw a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rock Haryana, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR.
:West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a July 16th rally in Kolkata, protesting the "Bangladeshi" tag on Bengali migrants.
:Kerala launched a Nipah virus serological survey after its eighth confirmed outbreak in eight years, raising health concerns.
Air India Crash Probe Deepens
The ongoing probe into the June Air India crash (260 fatalities) deepened as preliminary findings raised concerns. The preliminary crash report suggests both engines were starved of fuel shortly after the takeoff due to the sudden transition of switches from RUN to CUT OFF.
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Return From ISS
India's astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, has completed his historic mission on the International Space Station. After undocking on July 14th, he is now on his way back and is expected to land safely on Earth today, July 15th, marking a big step for India's space efforts.