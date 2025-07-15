LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics

July 2025 has been a rollercoaster of headlines for India, from delivering groundbreaking achievements in sports and space to shocking incidents and critical national debates, the month has unfolded like a dramatic script. Dive into our visual timeline to relive the moments that defined India’s July, showcasing everything from viral network outages and historic sports victories to natural challenges and somber revelations.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
1/8

Neeraj Chopra Classic Launches With A Bang

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic was successfully launched in Bengaluru on July 5th, crowning the Olympic champion himself. This marked India's first-ever gold-level javelin meet, becoming a national sensation.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
2/8

Jio Outage Sends Users Into Frenzy

Reliance Jio experienced a major nationwide disruption on July 6th, impacting 5G and mobile services across several cities. Over 11,000 complaints were logged, causing significant business and social media disruptions for users.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
3/8

Monsoon Turbulence Across North India

Heavy monsoon rains consistently impacted North India, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This led to widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and heightened flood risk alerts, prompting national discussions on urban resilience.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
4/8

Historic India Women’s T20I Series Win In England

Smriti Mandhana’s side secured India’s first-ever T20I series victory on English soil on July 9th, clinching a dominant 3-1 lead. This historic win mirrored India's iconic 1999 Test series triumph, exactly 26 years ago.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
5/8

Tragic Demise of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav In Gurugram

Former national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav tragically passed away in Gurugram on July 10. She was shot dead by her own father. The incident is under police investigation, sending shockwaves across India.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
6/8

Political & Health Headlines

:July 10 saw a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rock Haryana, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR.
:West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a July 16th rally in Kolkata, protesting the "Bangladeshi" tag on Bengali migrants.
:Kerala launched a Nipah virus serological survey after its eighth confirmed outbreak in eight years, raising health concerns.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
7/8

Air India Crash Probe Deepens

The ongoing probe into the June Air India crash (260 fatalities) deepened as preliminary findings raised concerns. The preliminary crash report suggests both engines were starved of fuel shortly after the takeoff due to the sudden transition of switches from RUN to CUT OFF.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
8/8

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Return From ISS

India's astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, has completed his historic mission on the International Space Station. After undocking on July 14th, he is now on his way back and is expected to land safely on Earth today, July 15th, marking a big step for India's space efforts.

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image
The Most Viral News Moments Of July 2025: In Pics - Gallery Image

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?