‘The Nawab’ Turns 55: 10 Negative Roles That Redefined Saif Ali Khan’s Acting Journey

Udaybhan Rathod – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

In Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan as the Udaybhan Rathod he portrayed was fierce, flamboyant and totally merciless. He has elevated those aspects of intensity and villainy into super-sized proportions as he was the Mughal general who went up against the Maratha warrior Tanhaji. Udaybhan stole the scene with his diabolical giggling, barbaric nature and preening style, so Saif got lots of accolades. Whereas in previous roles he had conveyed subtlety in understanding that he was evil, this role was an out and out villainous role and he made it in full. Conflict between Udaybhan and Tanhaji turned out to be the pulse of the movie and the performance of Saif was dubbed out to be the ideal reaction towards heroism that is played out by Ajay Devgn. One of these power-vanquishing villains of contemporary Bollywood is remembered as Udaybhan, one of the most substantive villains of modern cinema, and the man who crowned Saif the master of villainous roles.