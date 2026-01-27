The Odyssey 2026: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Trailer- Everything About Christopher Nolan’s Epic Action Film

The Odyssey: Story

The ancient epic chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he spends a decade wandering in his attempt to return home after the Trojan War. when he finally reaches Ithaca, he is recognized only by his devoted dog and an old nurse.

With the support of his son, Telemachus, Odysseus takes revenge on the persistent suitors who had been courting his loyal wife, Penelope, along with the maids who sided with them, ultimately reclaiming his throne and restoring order in his kingdom.