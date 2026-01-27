LIVE TV
  • The Odyssey 2026: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Trailer- Everything About Christopher Nolan’s Epic Action Film

The Odyssey 2026: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Trailer- Everything About Christopher Nolan’s Epic Action Film

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan is set to return to the big screen with The Odyssey, an ambitious epic action film that promises a visually spectacular and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Inspired by Homer’s legendary tale, the film brings together a powerhouse cast and Nolan’s signature large-scale storytelling, blending myth, action, and drama. Here’s a deep dive into The Odyssey release date, cast, story, plot, trailer, and more. 

Published: January 27, 2026 11:51:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Odyssey: Release Date
1/4

The Odyssey: Release Date

The Odyssey is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026, marking one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year.

The Odyssey: Cast
2/4

The Odyssey: Cast

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey features an impressive ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, who headlines the epic action film. The movie also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page, among others.

The Odyssey: Story
3/4

The Odyssey: Story

The ancient epic chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he spends a decade wandering in his attempt to return home after the Trojan War. when he finally reaches Ithaca, he is recognized only by his devoted dog and an old nurse.
With the support of his son, Telemachus, Odysseus takes revenge on the persistent suitors who had been courting his loyal wife, Penelope, along with the maids who sided with them, ultimately reclaiming his throne and restoring order in his kingdom.

The Odyssey: Trailer
4/4

The Odyssey: Trailer

NFL viewers were given their first glimpse of Travis Scott in Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey through a new TV spot that aired during FOX’s Sunday broadcast of the AFC Championship game, the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

