The Raja Saab OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Prabhas’ ₹200 Crore Blockbuster Movie

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated Indian films headlined by Prabhas, featuring the superstar in a completely new avatar. Made on a reported box office collection of Rs 200 crore, the film has generated massive buzz for its unique blend of romance, horror, and comedy, along with grand scale and star-studded cast. Here’s everything about The Raja Saab OTT release date, release time, cast, and story. 

The Raja Saab OTT: Release Date
The Raja Saab OTT: Release Date

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas is scheduled to arrive on OTT on February 6. The Telugu horror-comedy will be streaming in multiple languages and is expected to see strong fan traction, especially from fans who missed the watch.

The Raja Saab OTT: Release Platform
The Raja Saab OTT: Release Platform

The Raja Saab is set to premiere on JioHotstar following its theatrical run, bringing Prabhas’ much-awaited Rs 200 crore blockbuster entertainer.

The Raja Saab: Cast
The Raja Saab: Cast

The Raja Saab cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others.

The Raja Saab: Story
The Raja Saab: Story

The Raja Saab story revolves around a young successor steps into power by embracing his royal legacy as well as his defiant streak, ushering in a reign as Raja Saab marked by bold and unconventional rules.

