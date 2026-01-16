The Real Reason Night-Time Cravings Feel Unstoppable

LIVE TV
Dr Saurabh Sethi breaks the myth of late-night cravings being a discipline problem. They’re driven by sleep, circadian rhythm, and brain chemistry. Fix timing and habits, and cravings reduce naturally.

Published: January 16, 2026
Why chocolate feels irresistible at night
1/9

Why chocolate feels irresistible at night

Dr Saurabh Sethi explains that late-night cravings aren’t random. As night falls, your body clock shifts, making the same foods feel far more tempting than they do earlier.

It’s biology, not weak willpower
2/9

It’s biology, not weak willpower

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, late-night cravings are driven by biology. Your brain becomes more reward-focused and less impulse-controlled, changing how hunger and desire work.

Your brain changes after sunset
3/9

Your brain changes after sunset

As circadian rhythm shifts, the brain seeks faster pleasure. Sugar and quick carbs feel more appealing, while slow, balanced foods lose their attraction.

Sleep loss fuels cravings
4/9

Sleep loss fuels cravings

Dr Saurabh Sethi highlights that poor sleep increases ghrelin, lowers leptin, and boosts appetite, making hunger louder and control weaker the following day.

What brain scans reveal
5/9

What brain scans reveal

Studies cited by him show sleep deprivation heightens reward centres while weakening self-control areas, making cravings stronger and resisting food significantly harder.

Why you crave junk, not salads
6/9

Why you crave junk, not salads

Late at night, the tired brain wants fast glucose, instant dopamine, and easy energy, not slow-digesting or complex foods that require more effort.

The long-term impact
7/9

The long-term impact

Dr Saurabh Sethi warns that frequent late-night eating is linked to poor sleep quality, higher blood sugar, increased hunger, and greater long-term weight gain risk.

What actually helps
8/9

What actually helps

Instead of more discipline, Dr Saurabh Sethi recommends better rhythm: earlier sleep, screens off before bed, balanced dinners, and dim lighting to naturally reduce cravings.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

