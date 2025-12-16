LIVE TV
  • The Silent Ocean: Why This Massive Ocean Got Such a Calm Name

The Silent Ocean: Why This Massive Ocean Got Such a Calm Name

The Pacific Ocean often called the Silent Ocean is the largest and deepest ocean on Earth. Its peaceful name comes from early explorers who experienced unusually calm waters during their journeys. Despite this serene title the Pacific Ocean plays a powerful role in shaping Earth’s climate geography and natural events.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 16, 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Which Ocean is known as the Silent Ocean?
1/6

Which Ocean is known as the Silent Ocean?

The Pacific Ocean is known as the Silent Ocean because the word Pacific comes from a Latin term meaning calm or peaceful. Early explorers found its waters to be quieter than other oceans.

Historical Background
2/6

Historical Background

The name was given by the explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the 16th century during his voyage. He experienced calm seas which inspired the name.

Largest Ocean on Earth
3/6

Largest Ocean on Earth

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest ocean in the world. It covers more than one third of the Earth’s surface.

Geographical Importance
4/6

Geographical Importance

It lies between Asia and Australia on one side and North and South America on the other. Many islands and countries depend on it for trade and climate regulation.

Climate and Weather Features
5/6

Climate and Weather Features

Although storms do form in some areas, large central parts of the Pacific have stable tropical weather. These regions often have gentle winds, warm temperatures, and fewer disturbances. Early sailors found these peaceful zones to be comfortable and safe for travel.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

